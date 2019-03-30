Birds of Prey is going to officially feature the Joker. New leaked photos from the set reveal that the Clown Prince of Crime will make an appearance, but it's unclear just exactly who is playing the character in the upcoming DC movie. Ever since the project was announced, DC fans have been wondering if Mr. J was going to have a cameo and the consensus was that he wasn't. There has been plenty of talk about the Joker and Harley Quinn movie being shelved and it looks like Jared Leto may be finished with the character.

New set photos from Birds of Prey feature the Joker throwing Harley Quinn's belongings from a second floor window of a home. Margot Robbie's Harley character can be seen below trying to catch what Mr. J is throwing down at her. Upon closer inspection, it looks like it is the Jared Leto version of the villain as one can easily see that the actor in question is sporting a gold chain around his neck. However, Leto is currently shooting Morbius the Living Vampire for Marvel and Sony in England.

Since we can barely see his face, this might just be a flashback scene or something that sets the tone for Birds of Prey not having too much of the Joker in it. This one scene does set up the full title of the movie, which is Birds of Prey: (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn). With that being said, Warner Bros. could have had any actor step in to replace Jared Leto for a quick scene where his face is mostly obscured. It is also possible that the studio could have flown Leto out for a quick scene, though that seems doubtful at this time.

Joaquin Phoenix is playing a different version of the iconic villain in Todd Phillips' Joker movie and that particular project is set outside of the DCEU. Comedian Marc Maron recently revealed some new information about the mysterious project. He echoed Phoenix's claims that the story was a character study, but went even further, stating that it is a gritty take on the villain including elements of mental illness. This sounds a lot different from the version that Jared Leto made infamous in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn was also spotted playing a barmaid in some other leaked Birds of Prey set photos from this past week. It appears that she is serving up some margaritas, but it is unclear where she is, or how this will fit into the story. The shots show the character's new look for the movie, too and it might be more comfortable for Robbie this time around. The actress has been vocal about how hard it was to get into character for 2016's Suicide Squad.

Birds of Prey and a Joker cameo isn't too much of a surprise, but it does open up speculation of a possible Jared Leto return in the future. Maybe the Joker and Harley Quinn movie isn't doomed after all. A reportedly "insane" draft of the script has been written and the studio was allegedly happy with it at the time of its completion. We may just have to wait for the dust to settle after Birds of Prey and Todd Phillips' Joker movie hit theaters. While we wait to find out, you can check out the Birds of Prey set photos featuring Mr. J below, thanks to the Birds of Prey Updates Twitter account.

