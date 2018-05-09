The Harley Quinn spin-off movie is finally gaining some steam. Margot Robbie has been working on Birds of Prey ever since Suicide Squad dominated at the box office. Recently, the movie locked down a director in the form of Cathy Yan and now, Robbie has dished the first details on the upcoming DC movie.

Margot Robbie is currently promoting her upcoming thriller Terminal. During a recent interview, she was asked about Birds of Prey, which looks to be on the fast track at Warner Bros. and is likely to shoot before Suicide Squad 2. Robbie revealed that, when she pitched the movie, it was an R-rated, all-female action adventure. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, 'Harley needs friends.' Harley loves interacting with people, so don't ever make her do a standalone film. She's got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn't seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it."

The state of the live-action DC movie universe has been in flux for some time, but Warner Bros. has had to do some restructuring and rethinking in the wake of Justice League's failure at the box office. But it looks like they're betting on a big star in Margot Robbie for Birds of Prey. It also sounds like if the R-rated nature of the pitch sticks, they may be chasing the success of movies like Deadpool and Logan. Robbie also touched a bit on the hiring of director Cathy Yan, who is somewhat inexperienced with just the movie Dead Pigs under her belt. However, the actress says she was the best person for the job.

"And then of course having a female director to tell that story. And giving a female director the chance to do big budget stuff. They always get 'Here's the tiny little film'... I was like, 'I love action. I love action films. I'm a girl. What, are we meant to only like a specific thing'?" So it was a hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible. But at the end of the day, male, female, the best director gets the job and Cathy was the best director."

Warner Bros. had tremendous success with a female director behind the camera for Wonder Woman, so why not do the same for Birds of Prey? Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) wrote the screenplay for Birds of Prey. There are several other Harley Quinn projects reportedly in development at the studio, but Margot Robbie said in a separate interview that she has nothing to do with those movies. Birds of Prey doesn't yet have a release date, but it sounds like this is one of the DC projects we can actually expect to see in theaters at some point. This news comes to us courtesy of Collider.