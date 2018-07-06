The Birds of Prey movie could very well be the next DC movie to film after Wonder Woman 1984, according to new reports. Warner Bros. and DC Films have undergone some major behind-the-scenes changes over the past few months, leading to a lot of mystery surrounding current projects that are in development. While the status of Matt Reeves' The Batman isn't clear, it appears that DC is marching forward with their Harley Quinn-led Birds of Prey, which will star Margot Robbie. Robbie's Harley Quinn has been at the forefront of DC since the release of Suicide Squad in 2016.

According to Omega Underground, the Birds of Prey production has been looking for places in Los Angeles, California as well as Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia to film in for an early 2019 start. Additionally, Discussing Film reports that the movie will begin production in January of 2019, which backs up previous claims that Birds of Prey was going to begin filming soon. This would mean that the project will be the next Warner Bros. and DC Films project to go into production after Wonder Woman 2.

As with most reports, the Birds of Prey production start has not been officially confirmed by anyone in the cast or DC. It was originally rumored that Suicide Squad 2 was going to go into production this fall, but that's obviously not happening. However, it is heavily rumored that Birds of Prey will be the next time that we see Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn on the big screen, which is exciting for DC fans who have eagerly been awaiting her return and probably means that it's going to happen sooner rather than later.

Margot Robbie's portrayal of the villainous Harley Quinn was seen as one of the few bright spots to 2016's Suicide Squad. While Robbie will undoubtedly be involved if and when the project goes into production, not much else is clear about Birds of Prey, including which characters will be chosen to fill out the rest of the cast. Cathy Yan is attached to direct a script by Christina Hodson, but that's about it as far as specific information about Birds of Prey is concerned. If the January production start date ends up being true, casting is more than likely happening right now in order to meet that production start time.

If Birds of Prey features Batgirl, which it pretty much has to, the film could go on to launch other standalone movies within Warner Bros. and DC Films. Not much about the project is clear at this time, but DC practically has Hall H too itself this year at San Diego Comic-Con, so hopefully more information is given during the convention. Thankfully, the Comic-Con is only a few weeks away, so we could have some new intel very soon. For now, you can head over to Omega Underground for more information about the production start date of the Birds of Prey Movie.