Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has officially wrapped production. In addition, we have a look at the first potential logo for the upcoming girl gang movie and it is very fitting. It's been a little while since we've seen a return to Gotham on the big screen after the two previous DC projects took us to other intriguing places, but it's time to go back with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, June Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress.

Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment announced shooting on Margot Robbie has wrapped. The picture in their post is of Margot Robbie sitting on a chair while on set with the movie's logo on the back. The logo is written in a font that incorporates Harley Quinn's bat, a mallet, and a diamond, which may be a reference to the Black Mask diamond in the movie, amongst other things. However, it's the subtitle (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which makes the logo really stand out. It looks as if Harley herself scribbled it over the rather straight-looking font in pink nail polish.

Production started back in January of this year and it was anticipated the movie would stop shooting this month, so everything seems to be going as planned, which is always a good thing. We have been able to see a lot of the outside set shots, thanks to a ton of leaks. We recently saw Margot Robbie running down a street in Los Angeles from Rosie Perez's Renee Montoya while stuffing a cheeseburger down her shirt. While the movie is going to be R-rated, Robbie promises the movie won't be too serious and from the looks of the cheeseburger chase, she's right on the money.

Related: Suicide Squad Director Responds to Seeing Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey

Now that production has wrapped on Birds of Prey, questions about the first promotional material are going to start to come up. With that being said, a San Diego Comic-Con debut seems more than likely at this point, with some possible teasers in the week leading up to the DC panel. From there, a full-length trailer will probably be attached to DC's next movie to hit the big screen, Todd Phillips' Joker, which hits theaters this fall.

Joaquin Phoenix portrays the Clown Prince of Crime in the upcoming Joker movie, while another actor is playing Jared Leto's version of the character in Birds of Prey. It is believed the Joker will only be shown in a few small scenes in the movie as he throws Harley Quinn out of their place. Leto is currently shooting Morbius the Living Vampire in England. Now that production has wrapped, we may get some clues as to when we might see Quinn next. Will she end up jumping on board James Gunn's The Suicide Squad? You can check out the potential Birds of Prey logo and production wrap announcement below, thanks to the LuckyChap Entertainment Instagram page.