The reviews for the Harley Quinn lead Birds of Prey movie are now in, and it sounds like it is another solid entry in the DC cinematic universe. But will we see the tide turn once real audiences get a look at it starting later tonight? We saw the opposite recently happen with The Rise of Skywalker. Critics weren't down for the count, but fans out in the wild seemed to dig it. Will we see an equal division between audiences and critics this time around?

There have been early reports that Birds of Prey isn't selling too many advanced tickets. Will these reviews, which have an 88% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes right now, sway audiences to check it out before Monday rolls around?

Most of the critics appear to enjoy what Margot Robbie and her team of anti-heroes have to bring to the table. Critic Kate Erbland over at IndieWire gave the movie a grade of B- overall, commending Birds of Prey's feminist approach to the superhero genre.

"It's a girl-powered, earnestly feminist superhero movie with big, implausible action sequences and outsized personalities, and while it never quite reaches that potential, it does begin to map out a fresh path to the world-worn arena of superhero narratives. It may not be the promised total emancipation (at least not yet), but it is fantabulous in its own way."

A lot of genre fans have been complaining about the 'woke' nature of some recent Hollywood movies, and aren't in the mood to be preached or panderted too. Some are viewing Birds of Prey as another 'SJW' screed, but is that really the case? Variety's Owen Gleiberman notes how well director Cathy Yan handles the proceedings, especially considering this her first foray into blockbuster filmmaking.

"Directing her first studio feature, Cathy Yan keeps it all hurtling along with impeccable ferocity. Her action scenes have a deftly detonating visual spaciousness, capped by crowd-pleasing moments."

Alongside these, Cinemablend's Eric Eisenberg called the movie a great Harley Quinn solo outing, though all in all Birds of Prey is something of a mixed bag. None the less, DC Comics fans should find it quite enjoyable on its own merits.

"DC Comics fans have been waiting years and years for a great Harley Quinn solo movie, and here they get it... albeit it's packaged inside a more so-so Birds of Prey movie. It's a mixed bag, with both its strengths and flaws showing clearly, but it's definitely an enjoyable one."

Many critics have highlighted Margot Robbie's magnetic performance as Harley Quinn, something that continues on from her introduction in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. IGN's Laura Prudom is one of the critics to point out Robbie's excellent work here, ultimately concluding that she carries the movie.

"While its emphasis on Harley Quinn doesn't leave much room for the Birds of Prey (though each scores a standout moment), the movie is a stunning showcase for Margot Robbie, who commands the screen and gives her damaged protagonist all the dimension she deserves."

So, not a perfect movie then, but it does not sound like it really had to be in order to give audiences the kind of comic book thrill that they seek, a sentiment which is nicely summed up by critic Hoai-Tran Bui over at Slash Film.

"A pulpy, kaleidoscopic funhouse ride that feels simultaneously high-stakes and low-stakes all at once, Birds of Prey is as cheeky, irreverent, and erratic as its central character Harley Quinn - to both its benefit and its detriment."

Not everybody was taken by the with zany enjoyment of the movie though, as The Hollywood Reporter's John DeFore suggests that fans should even consider keeping their expectations in check.

"Those hoping for a Deadpool-like fusion of mayhem and wit should lower their expectations: Harley may be known for her unpredictability, but Birds plays by action-movie rules."

Ultimately though, if all you are really looking for is a fun time at the cinema then io9's James Whitbrook is pretty sure you will not walk away disappointed.

"What Birds of Prey is, is loud, bright, and fun as all hell."

Birds of Prey is currently sitting at a very fresh 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and is set for release on February 7. Birds of Prey comes from Warner Bros. Studios.