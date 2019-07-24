Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)} starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn is all set to swoop into a theater near you in February 2020. While out talking about her role as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Robbie confirmed that Birds of Prey definitely has the spirit of a Tarantino movie.

"I mean, yes. The [Tarantino] spirit's definitely there."

And this makes sense considering that the working title of Birds of Prey was Fox Force Five, which is a reference to Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. I'll allow Margot Robbie to explain.

"In Pulp Fiction, when Uma and John Travolta are having their $5 milkshake, she's explaining the pilot that she - which I think, in real life, Uma had done. I think that dialogue was based on the fact that she'd done a pilot like that. And then he turned it into dialogue, and then she talks about Fox Force Five. And it's like a whole scene. But in our movie, there's five prominent women. And like, we always throw a reference to like, Tarantino moments that we pray to like inject into the film. So it felt fitting. And then, I also asked Quentin, I was like 'Would you mind if we used the working title Fox Force Five?' And he thought it was really funny."

For those out there that might not know, Birds of Prey begins after the events of David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime, and Harley Quinn has broken up with the Joker. The plot kicks in when a young girl by the name of Cassandra Cain finds herself a diamond that belongs to the crime lord known as Black Mask. Black Mask then hunts the girl, and it's up to Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to join forces and help protect her.

Margot Robbie stars in Birds of Prey as Harley Quinn, along with Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Chris Messina joins the film as well as the villainous serial killer Victor Zsasz along with Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Doctor Sleep star Ewan McGregor as the movie's main villain, Roman Sionis AKA Black Mask. Other confirmed cast members include Charlene Amoia, Talon Reid, Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, François Chau, Matthew Willig, Robert Catrini, and Ali Wong.

Cathy Yan directs Birds of Prey from a screenplay written by Christina Hodson based on the comic by Jordan B. Gorfinkel and Chuck Dixon. On top of starring in this film, Margot Robbie also serves as the movie's producer along with Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless. Matthew Libatique handles the movie's cinematography. DC Films, LuckyChap Entertainment, Kroll & Co. Entertainment and Clubhouse Pictures are the powers that be behind the scenes of Birds of Prey which Warner Bros. Pictures will unleash into a theater near you on February 7, 2020. Meanwhile, this story comes to us from MTV News.