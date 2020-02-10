Warner Bros. has officially changed the Birds of Prey title in response to the box office woes. The official title of the movie is a bit on the long side with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). However, nobody was really calling it that. Everybody who knew about the movie was informed of the title and who was starring in it. Now, the studio has decided to put Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn character front and center.

The new title, which has already started to spread to movie theater websites like AMC and Regal, is Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. The movie was only able to bring in $33.2 million domestically over the weekend, which is far below what was originally estimated. Even at the cautiously low end of the spectrum, the studio was thinking around the $45 million range. Now, the studio is doing what it probably should have done in the first place by putting Harley Quinn's name first in the title.

Box office analyst Jeff Bock believes that it was a big mistake by the studio not to put Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn as the focus right from the start. She is the character that fans know and she is the character that fans have been waiting to see on the big screen since 2016's Suicide Squad. Whatever the case may be, Birds of Prey will try to see if it can get non-fans into theaters with the newly updated title, which is already live on AMC and Regal Cinema websites. Fandango still has the old title, as of this writing.

Birds of Prey was never expected to be a box office explosion, but it has been getting good reviews from critics and fans. The R-rating might not be helping matters and it may find Warner Bros. and other studios trying to replicate the Joker success to think twice. It has been rumored that Sony is going after an R-rating for Venom 2, but that could all change in the next few weeks as all eyes are on Birds of Prey. The studio hopes that the positive word-of-mouth, packaged with a new title will get people into theaters.

Will changing the Birds of Prey title really do much for the movie? That remains to be seen, but it could help in some markets. Warner Bros. has yet to publicly comment on the name change, but it's something they might let speak for itself, which is understandable. For now, they'll just have to wish for the best as it enters into its second weekend in theaters with some indirect competition from Sonic the Hedgehog. The video game adaptation will more than likely end up taking the top spot for the weekend, especially since it has been getting early praise. You can head over to AMC Theaters to see the new Birds of Prey title.