Today we have the first official poster for the next big DCEU outing, Birds of Prey, which puts Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn front and center. The poor girl looks as though she has been hit pretty hard on the head, and it has her seeing birds. Only these aren't any old birds. Here, we get a look at the rest of this cast of characters as Harley carries on the traditions of The Suicide Squad in a stand alone adventure that will be introducing some new heroes and villains into the mix.

The full title of Birds of Prey includes the delicious subtitle (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). It's a mouthful that is as maddening as this official DC Comics one-sheet for the movie it's promoting. In Birds of Prey, After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord, Black Mask in Gotham City.

Margot Robbie is reprising her Harley Quinn role from Suicide Squad, though this shouldn't be considered a sequel or a follow-up. It's pretty much bringing its own flavor and style to the mix, which includes a few new looks for the Cupid of Crime. It was just announced this past week that we'll also be seeing Margot Robbie return for a third time in James Gunn's quasi-sequel, kind of a reboot The Suicide Squad.

Joining Robbie this time out in Birds of Prey is a whole host of new DC characters lead by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Also included in this A-List ensemble of mesmerizing talent are Ali Wong (Fresh Off the Boat), Robert Catrini (American Crime Story), Steven Williams (IT) and Derek Wilson (Preacher).

Cathy Yan will be following in the footsteps of Suicide Squad director David Ayer. She has the distinction of being the first female asian filmmaker to ever direct a superhero movie. Christina Hodson, who wrote the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee is responsible for the script this time out, which was concocted from an original idea by Margot Robbie, who decided she wanted to embark on this particular adventure after reading a few too many DC Comics and becoming a little too familiar with her Harley Quinn alter ego. We'll definitely be seeing a lot of her in the near future as DC Films moves forward with its ever changing DCEU slate.

Birds of Prey is based on a female superhero ensemble from the pages of DC Comics which has included Oracle/Batgirl, Black Canary, Huntress, Catwoman, Hawkgirl, Power Girl, Poison Ivy, Vixen, and Katana in the past. Katana actually showed up in Suicide Squad as played by Karen Fukuhara, but her return has not been announced for any upcoming DC movies. There was a short lived Birds of Prey TV show that aired on The WB from 2002-2003 for just 1 episodes. But it has since gained quite a cult following.

Birds of Prey will flap its crazy mayhem into theaters just in time for Valentine's Day, arriving on February 7, 2020. You can take a look at the full theatrical one-sheet below. This poster comes from the official Birds of Prey Twitter Account.