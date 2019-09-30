The official Birds of Prey trailer is dropping tomorrow. The social media account for the movie made the announcement this morning with new posters and a brief teaser. The first teaser was released in theaters only and took place before the re-release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where it took aim at IT Chapter Two. However, this trailer will be released online and it will be full-length as Margot Robbie and crew are finally ready to officially show the world what they've got up their sleeves.

The first Birds of Prey poster has Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn laying down upside down on the hood of a police car with a cheeseburger. The second poster finds Quinn smiling while riding a bullet, which has just ripped through a heart. The third is the previously released image of Quinn and the characters flying around her face, and the fourth is Quinn performing a jump kick. Finally, we see Quinn sitting on a couch with a hyena. Each poster is paired with a second image that, when put all together, says, "Proudly Presenting the World Premiere of Our Very Own Trailer. 10/1, So Watch it."

The Birds of Prey teaser features Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn with her mallet, while Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) stand around her. It's not clear what's going on, but we'll more than likely get an even bigger tease tomorrow when the trailer drops. Robbie and crew had been busy with reshoots over the past few weeks, but it appears they are finished now.

Margot Robbie is now with director James Gunn to shoot The Suicide Squad. Production just started on the long-awaited movie and DC fans are curious about what they can expect, especially with such a large cast. Jai Courtney is back as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman is back as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller. Peter Capaldi, Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, John Cena, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Tinahe Kajese, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Joaquín Cosío, Flula Borg, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior round out the cast.

Birds of Prey is all set to hit theaters on February 7th, 2020. "You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique," says Mary Elizabeth Winstead when talking about the movie. It appears that the cast and crew had a fun time making the movie and the promotional material reflects that too. Margot Robbie had to fight for an R-rating, so there will definitely be some darkness thrown in too. You can check out the teaser, along with all of the posters below, thanks to the Birds of Prey Instagram account. The trailer will more than likely be released early tomorrow.