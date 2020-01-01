New Year? New Harley. Miss Quinn is back on the big screen this February, just in time for Valentine's Day, with the first big superhero movie release of 2020 in Birds of Prey. Margot Robbie is reprising her role as the Cupid of Crime since she was first introduced in the DC Films' action adventure Suicide Squad. To Celebrate the upcoming release, which is less than two months away, Harley and her flock have wished everyone a very happy New Year.

Birds of Prey will be the first superhero movie out of the gate from either DC Comics or Marvel Studios, and it promises to be a big hit. IMDb hails it as the most anticipated movie of 2020, though a second poll from Fandango put Wonder Woman 1984 in that top spot. However this all shakes out, it will be a very good year for DC Films.

The full title is quite the mouthful, with Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn hinting that our little gnarly cupid is kicking Mr. J to the curb. Yes, Joker and Harley break up in the opening moments of this R-Rated romp, sending Quinn on a journey of self-discovery that will include a lot of swear words, ass kicking and cheeseburgers.

We can all look forward to a "Fantabulous New Year" as promised by Harley Quinn. Appearing alongside her for the first time in a DC Comics movie are Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini, Steven Williams and Derek Wilson are rounding out this A-list ensemble of excellence.

Birds of Prey is coming from director Cathy Yan, who directed the movie Dead Pigs, making her a perfect match here, as it was often noted that Jared Leto sent one of his co-stars a dead boar during shooting of Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad. Though that's probably here nor there. As noted, while we'll see a silhouette of Leto's Joker, the actor didn't actually return to set to shoot any scenes, with the Clown Prince only dropping in for a mere 'in the shadows' cameo. Christina Hodson, who gave us the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, wrote the screenplay.

The Birds of Prey come directly from the pages of DC Comics, a mostly all-girl superhero team who have previously appeared in their own short-lived live-action TV show that aired on The WB from 2002-2003. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. This trailer teaser comes direct from DC UHD Twitter.