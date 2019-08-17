Warner Bros.' latest DC movie Birds of Prey is heading in for reshoots and John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been brought on board to help pump up the action. Stahelski got his start in the stunt world, having worked on major blockbusters like The Matrix as a stuntman, before eventually transitioning into directing. Now, he's being called in by the studio to assist on the Margot Robbie-fronted comic book flick.

According to a new report, Chad Stahelski is helping director Cathy Yan craft some new actions scenes that will be part of the Birds of Prey reshoots. Stahleksi's work will go uncredited, however, his company 87 Eleven has been working on the production since the very beginning, so this is just a way for him to take a more active role in ramping up the action as the DC Comics adaptation works its way through the post-production process. And, as action goes in the modern age, it doesn't get much better than Stahelski, which bodes well for this project, at least visually.

Chad Stahelski co-directed the first John Wick with David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw), and flew solo on both sequels. Each subsequent entry in the Keanu Reeves-led assassin series has been more successful than the last, with John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum proving to be one of the biggest non-Disney hits of the year. Much of that has to do with Stahelski's expert eye for action. Even for those who may not like the John Wick series, it's hard to deny that Stahelski is a master at his craft.

As for what we know about Birds of Prey, it will see Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. She'll be leading a team that also consists of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), who are tasked with protecting a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) in Gotham City, which will reportedly be lacking Batman's presence. Ewan McGregor is on board to play the main villain, Black Mask. The cast also includes Rosie Perez as Gotham City PD officer Renee Montoya. The script was penned by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee).

Reshoots have become something of a dirty word, as many have taken to mean trouble is brewing. That's not quite the case. Studios often budget money and time on these larger productions for reshoots to help ensure the best possible final product is delivered. It doesn't always pan out. Yet, in other cases, like with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or World War Z, they can totally save a movie. Point being, these reshoots shouldn't be any cause for concern. Reports were flying around that Warner Bros. was a bit conflicted following a test screening of Birds of Prey. Perhaps that will be addressed in the additional photography. Birds of Prey is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2020. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.