Margot Robbie has shared a first look at the official script for Birds of Prey. The upcoming DC adaptation will see Robbie revisiting the role of Harley Quinn, who she first played in Suicide Squad. Ever since then, Warner Bros. has been trying to get a spin-off centered on the fan-favorite character going and now, it's finally happening. This look at the script may not give us much in terms of plot, but it does reveal the full official title, which is pretty incredible.

Obviously, Margot Robbie wasn't able to spoil anything and show off any more than the cover page of the script. There was some talk of the title possibly being changed. Birds of Prey is plastered atop the page, with the newly added, hilarious subtitle And the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, given that she was in prison at the end of Suicide Squad. It's been confirmed that this is indeed official, meaning the full title is Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which seems to be a riff on the Oscar-winning Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Beyond that, there are some little doodles and a very Harley Quinn-esque lipstick kiss on the page.

The script page also reveals that Christina Hodson is the sole credited screenwriter. Generally, if there are a bunch of people with screenwriting credits, it's a signal that the movie may not be in the greatest place. Hodson is responsible for the upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee and she's also now developing a Batgirl movie for Warner Bros., following Joss Whedon's departure from the project. Beyond that, this script cover doesn't tell us much, beyond coming with a rather stern warning from the studio speaking against any sort of unauthorized distribution.

Birds of Prey doesn't yet have a full plot synopsis, but it will feature Harley Quinn teaming up with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary to take down Ewan McGregor's Black Mask in Gotham City. Additionally, newcomer Ella Jay Basco has been cast as Cassandra Cain, with Rosie Perez set to play Gotham City PD officer Renee Montoya. It's been reported previously that this particular version of Gotham City won't have Batman around to protect it, which is going to allow for Black Mask to do his thing relatively unabated. So don't expect to see a surprise cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman.

In addition to this project, the studios was also developing Gotham City Sirens with David Ayer, as well as a Joker and Harley Quinn movie, which may or may not still actually happen. Suicide Squad 2 is still happening, but James Gunn was recently brought on to write a new script, meaning it's going to be a bit before the sequel can actually get off the ground. Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) has been tapped to direct the female-led DC Comics adaptation, which will be the next to enter production, as filming is scheduled to begin in early 2019. Birds of Prey is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 7, 2020. Be sure to check out Margot Robbie's Instagram post below.