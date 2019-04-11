Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is on the run in the latest set images from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Rosie Perez's Renee Montoya is the one running after Quinn as she stuffs a cheeseburger down her shirt. The DC movie has been in production since January and is expected to wrap by the end of this month. Since then, we've seen quite a few photos from the set, including a look at the Joker throwing Quinn's belongings out of a window.

The latest photos from the Birds of Prey set don't give us any insight into the plot, but it does look like it could be a pretty funny scene as Harley Quinn hides her cheeseburger during a daring escape from Renee Montoya. With that being said, this is the best look at Rosie Perez's Montoya character to date. She was briefly seen in the teaser for the movie which was released when production officially started. Montoya is a Gotham City detective who was created for Batman: The Animated Series, but was first introduced in the comics.

Birds of Prey centers on Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress, as they try to protect Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask, who is played by Ewan McGregor. Cain finds a diamond belonging to the notorious Gotham City crime boss and is threatened by him. That's all the information that we have at this moment, other than knowing Joker and Quinn have split up, with Joker apparently throwing her out on the street.

Related: Birds of Prey Teaser Trailer Arrives Revealing Black Canary, Huntress & More

Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson really enjoyed getting to help bring Harley Quinn back to the big screen. Margot Robbie famously portrayed the character in 2016's Suicide Squad and introduced the fan-favorite character to mainstream pop culture status, which had not happened before. Since then, old and new fans have been waiting to see where Quinn was going to pop up next. Hodson liked being able to look at the many different sides to the character's personality, including the intelligent psychiatrist side, the silly and immature side, and all the way to the crazy madness, which helps bring the Quinn to who she is on the pages and the screen.

With the Birds of Prey production expected to wrap soon, we should get a few more photos from the set. The movie hits theaters on February 7th, 2020, which unfortunately means we might have to wait a little bit longer before an official trailer is released, showing what new sides to Harley Quinn Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson brought to the table this time. Regardless, it already looks like a pretty good time. You can check out the images of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn on the run from Rosie Perez's Renee Montoya below, thanks to the Birds of Prey Movie Updates Twitter account.

📸 Margot Robbie on the “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” set in LA on April 9, 2019. ✨ pic.twitter.com/cvby55kFsg — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) April 10, 2019