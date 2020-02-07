Birds of Prey features a quick DCEU cameo. It's almost a blink-and-you-miss-it kind of moment, but it's there and it was done intentionally. When the Harley Quinn standalone movie was first announced, it was revealed that it would not take place in the DCEU. There is no Joker, but there are plenty of references to Mr. J throughout the entire movie, which was a conscious decision. There are SPOILERS for Birds of Prey below, so read ahead at your own risk.

At one point in Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is busting into the police station to get Cassandra Cain and the Bertinelli Diamond. She is taking down cops left and right in what may be one of the most colorful action scenes in the whole movie. After taking down a set of cops, she sees a photo mounted on the wall where Captain Boomerang can clearly be seen. The movie may be teasing a possible jailbreak for the character, which could set him up for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

While the Captain Boomerang Birds of Prey cameo was done on purpose, the rest of the movie wasn't set up that way. According to producer Sue Kroll, the project was meant to be its own thing without ties to the DCEU, which also includes James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Gunn has also said that his movie will standalone. You can read what she had to say about the two DC movies below.

"[Birds of Prey] was designed to be its own thing, standalone, singular, as is James's The Suicide Squad. But because the world is the world, there are these very interesting organic connections, I think, that end up evolving, but there wasn't any kind of consultation among the filmmakers on the movies. And they, of course, started much later, as we were getting close to wrap, and so things were done pretty much independently. Something like, for example, Boomerang, it's interesting when they started shooting and planning [The Suicide Squad]... His photo evolved out of that conversation, so those kinds of connections, but very organic."

Birds of Prey has been praised for its action and originality. Director Cathy Yan and screenwriter Christina Hodson stepped away from the three-act story arc and went for something a little more original for the typical comic book movie. This type of storyline works really well with Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn and the way her head works.

While many are praising Birds of Prey for its style and storytelling, some comic book fans aren't into the way it's all laid out. However, that was always to be expected. The movie might not break debut weekend numbers at the box office, but it should have a long shelf life once more people get into theaters and start talking about it. The interview with Sue Kroll was originally conducted by ComicBook.