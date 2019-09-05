Warner Bros. is releasing a teaser trailer for Birds of Prey this weekend, they just won't be releasing it online. It's been confirmed that the sneak peek for this latest DC Films release will be exclusively playing ahead of screenings of IT Chapter Two in theaters starting this weekend. However, in a bit of an unconventional strategy, the studio will not be making the trailer available online at that time, or anytime after the fact. The question of why is up for debate but either way, DC fans will have to head to a theater if they want to see the teaser in proper fashion.

A new report was able to confirm the Birds of Prey footage won't be officially released online by Warner Bros. That said, versions of the trailer leaked online after it played in front of screenings of the Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut last weekend. The studio was quick to pull the links down, but it's possible low-quality versions of the video can still be found through backchannels on the web.

Still, given the number of people that will flock to theaters to see IT Chapter Two, quite a few eyeballs are going to absorb what this footage has to offer. You can still see the trailer in HD on a number of Twitter embeds.

The first teaser for BIRDS OF PREY has been released! pic.twitter.com/b421ZlCQRN — The Cinema Spot (@TheCinemaSpot) September 4, 2019

Warning: spoilers for the teaser in the following paragraph. The teaser is brief, clocking in at roughly 40-seconds. It features some of Pennywise's signature red balloons before cutting to Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who looks remarkably different than she did when we last saw her in Suicide Squad. There are several action shots of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as well as a couple of shots of Ewan McGregor's Black Mask, notably absent of his signature mask. It provides very little sense of story, instead opting to offer a sense of aesthetic and tone.

Interestingly, Warner Bros. did something very similar with another high-profile released recently. The teaser for Christopher Nolan's highly mysterious new movie Tenet was attached to Universal's Hobbs & Shaw. Similarly, that footage hasn't made its way online, at least not officially, and the studio doesn't intend to change that. It would seem this is a strategy intended to help get people into a theater. In any event, it seems there's a pattern developing and, if the studio feels this is working for them, we're likely going to see this happen more frequently in the future.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is directed by Cathy Yan. It's going to be the lowest-budgeted DECU movie to date, costing around $75 million to produce and will see Harley and her new friends taking the action to Gotham City to stop Black Mask. As for when we'll see an actual teaser trailer make its way online? That remains to be seen, but hopefully sooner rather than later. Birds of Prey is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2020. This news comes to us via Variety.