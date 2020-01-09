Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer for Birds of Prey. The latest look at the upcoming movie properly gives fans a better idea of what to expect, along with the first official look at Ewan McGregor's Black Mask. Comic book fans will be happy to know that the villain looks incredibly close to the source material. Additionally, the latest footage teases more of the R-rated aspect of the movie, along with some more of the humor.

The latest Birds of Prey trailer sees Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) join forces to go up against Ewan McGregor's mysterious Black Mask. While we still don't know a whole lot about how the villain will be portrayed on the big screen, the latest trailer not only features a closeup of the infamous mask, it also shows McGregor in the full suit, looking rather menacing. Quinn and crew bring the light, so Black Mask can bring the darkness.

The second Birds of Prey trailer also shows off Black Canary's "Canary cry" as she uses it to take down some of Black Mask's henchman. The power was first introduced in the 1960s and has been shown on the small screen more than once, though it was with a more laid back approach. Margot Robbie and Warner Bros. decided to make the "Canary cry" over the top for the big screen, making it look more like a sonic shockwave of energy. It's powerful and gains even more weight with Lucy Woodward's take on "It Oh So Quiet" playing in the background with the singer's screams in sync with the action.

Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Christina Hodson. The screenwriter has said in the past that the movie is more of an origin story for the Birds, while Margot Robbie clearly has plans to do more movies in the future with either all or some of the characters in different pairings. Obviously, this will all depend on how well this first installment does when it hits theaters next month. So far, the response seems to be pretty enthusiastic, especially since it's been nearly four years since we've seen Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th. Early predictions have the movie coming in between the $40 to $60 million range. However, DC and Warner Bros. have been on the upswing lately, so there is a chance with the latest trailer and the success of Joker, that there's more money to be made in the long run. Regardless, Birds of Prey looks like what a lot of fans have been asking for in terms of more Harley Quinn and more diversity on the screen. You can check out the new trailer above, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel.