The full-length Birds of Prey trailer is finally here. The official social media account for the standalone movie announced the release with a few clever posts. Each post was a different poster for the movie, all of them featuring Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn front and center. Even her pet hyena makes it into one of them and he looks more than a little angry with his owner, while Quinn looks like she could care less. Watch the new trailer right now!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is the boss and the Birds of Prey trailer reveals that to still be the case. With that being said, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress can definitely hold their own with the chemically imbalanced Quinn. The movie also stars Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask. Birds of Prey looks colorful, funny, bold, and like a lot of fun with some darkness looming just under the surface to secure the R-rating.

Harley Quinn is sporting a much different look in Birds of Prey than she had in 2016's Suicide Squad, which is all by design. Margot Robbie wasn't super comfortable wearing the skimpy Harley Quinn outfit in the Ayer movie and took the designs back for the new movie. Quinn is constantly reinventing herself in the comics and Birds of Prey appears to represent that too, which is big for fans of the character's source material. Maybe the people dressing as Harley Quinn for Halloween will get some new outfits.

One thing that has not changed about Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad is the fact that she is still completely bonkers. Birds of Prey gives her new friends to help and bring balance to the whole act. According to Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the cast and crew had an amazing time making the movie, which means we could end up seeing a sequel at some point down the line, depending on how well the first installment does at the box office upon its release early next year. So far, DC fans seem to be looking forward to seeing what Quinn and the gang are up to.

Harley Quinn debuted in Batman: The Animated Series, which was soon followed by a long tenure in comics and the Arkham Asylum video games. While the character was a fan-favorite, it wasn't until Margot Robbie's portrayal of the character in 2016's Suicide Squad that she became a household name. Harley Quinn is world-famous and one of the top Halloween costumes every year and even the cosplaying of her has gone up considerably since 2016. Hopefully we'll end up seeing some more Huntress and Black Canary costumes in time for Halloween 2020. While we wait to find out, you can watch the Birds of Prey trailer below, thanks to Warner Bros.