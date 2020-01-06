A new TV spot for Birds of Prey has made its way online. This is set to be the first major comic book movie release of 2020 and it's just around the corner. Warner Bros. has finally brought back Margot Robbie as the famed DC character Harley Quinn, following her debut in 2016's Suicide Squad. This time around, Harley is going to be at the center of the action and, based on what we're seeing here, there is going to be plenty of action to go around.

Some of the footage has been glimpsed in previous trailers but there is some new footage here. We see several new action shots and there is some new voiceover as well. Overall, this packs an awful lot into a small, 30-second package. There are guns, explosions, chases and lots of bright, colorful imagery. This looks totally unlike anything we've seen in the DCEU up to this point. It also looks like they're making use of the R-rating, as much of what we're seeing here looks like it could end up being rather violent.

The cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco rounds out the ensemble as Cassandra Cain. This is just one of several Harley Quinn projects that entered development following the financial success of Sucide Squad. Another female-centric spin-off, Gotham City Sirens, never quite got off the ground. There was also the reported Joker and Harley Quinn movie, which seems to have been scrapped entirely.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is billed as "a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it." The movie centers on Gotham's latest narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask), and his right-hand, Zsasz, who has put a target on a young girl named Cass. Gotham City is turned upside down as the hunt for this young girl rages on. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya must form an unlikely bond as they have no choice but to try and take Roman down.

Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) is directing. Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) wrote the screenplay. This is just one of many DC Films projects that the studio has coming down the pipeline. Wonder Woman 1984 will also be released this year, with The Batman, Black Adam and The Suicide Squad, which will also feature Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, on deck for 2021. Shazam 2 was also given a 2022 release date and The Flash finally looks to be getting underway with IT director Andy Muschietti at the helm. Birds of Prey is set to hit theaters on February 7 from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the new TV spot for yourself.