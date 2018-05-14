Just days after star and producer Margot Robbie described her highly-anticipated Birds of Prey as an "R-rated girl gang" film, a new report claims production will be happening sometime in 2019. While unconfirmed at this time, this report reveals that filming is eyed to begin in January, with director Cathy Yan and the producers looking to put together an all-female crew. The studio hasn't set a release date for Birds of Prey yet, but if filming does start at the top of next year, it could be ready for a late 2019 release or a debut within the first quarter of 2020.

Shortly after Cathy Yan was announced as the Birds of Prey director, a report surfaced that Warner Bros.' DCEU sequel Suicide Squad 2 has been pushed to an unspecified 2019 shoot, and claimed that the studio wants to move forward with Birds of Prey before Suicide Squad 2. While a specific shoot date for Suicide Squad 2 has not yet been given, it seems likely that this will now happen after Birds of Prey wraps early next year. Warner Bros. had planned a late 2019 release for Suicide Squad 2, but now the sequel likely won't hit theaters until sometime in 2020.

That report also revealed that Warner Bros. was moving forward quicker on Birds of Prey largely because the script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) was so well-received, but they also wanted an opportunity to introduce their Batgirl character in another movie, before her stand-alone movie. This strategy is similar to the one Marvel employed with Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and their new Spider-Man (Tom Holland) characters, who were both introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War before their own stand-alone movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and this year's blockbuster Black Panther.

While Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn, no further casting has been announced for Birds of Prey. This team of female DC Comics characters has varied throughout the years, but other prominent members of the team have included Oracle, Black Canary and the Huntress. As of now, the current comic book lineup includes Black Canary, Huntress and Lady Blackhawk, along with Hawk and Dove. Batgirl is said to be a big part of this movie. But no other characters have been confirmed for this cinematic Birds of Prey lineup.

This Birds of Prey project was willed to life by Margot Robbie, after she hired a writer to put together this project, after coming across the Birds of Prey comics while researching her Harley Quinn role in Suicide Squad. Ironically, it is now Birds of Prey that has pushed a Suicide Squad sequel to the back burner, following the first movie, which was bashed by critics but still fared well at the box office, earning $325.1 million domestically and $748.1 million worldwide. Warner Bros. is also developing a stand alone Batgirl movie, which Joss Whedon was originally slated to write and direct before he backed away from the project. This new update on Birds of Prey comes from Heroic Hollywood, although it has yet to be confirmed by the studio.