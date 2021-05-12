Bolstering her already epic career, Regina King is returning to the directing chair with an adaptation of the comic series Bitter Root. Legendary bought the rights for the Image Comics series (created by David F. Walker & Sanford Greene and indie veteran Chuck Brown) and brought in King to produce and direct the film. Reina King, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian are slated to produce the film alongside King, and Bryan Edward Hill will write the first draft of the script. Bitter Root will be the second major film directed by Regina King after One Night in Miami.

The Bitter Root comic series is set during the Harlem Renaissance in 1924. It follows a family of monster hunters as they face off against evil monsters in New York City and attempt to thwart the growing invasion. The Sangeryes hunt and cure those who have been affected by the evil force, which transforms human beings into terrifying monsters. The family has been ravaged by death and disagreement, but they must come together to fight the ongoing monster invasion or their world will fall. The comic series premiered in 2019, winning multiple awards along the way like the 2019 Eisner Award for Best New Series and the 2019 Ringo award for Best Series.

The Bitter Root world could be a potentially exciting one to explore on the big screen, especially considering that it's still ongoing. Lesser known comic book adaptations have a history of delivering spectacular stories. Recent comparisons could be shows like The Boys, Umbrella Academy, and Invincible. Comparable films would be Kingsman, Scott Pilgrim, and Kick-Ass. Although comic book adaptations can be difficult to pull off, Bitter Root is unique in its worldbuilding and setting.

King's directing career is set to really take off after her acclaimed One Night in Miami, with which she has won multiple directing awards. The film went on to be nominated for three Oscars, although Regina King was denied a Best Director nomination. What's more impressive is that King has already delivered an impressive acting career, winning an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. She followed that up with a powerful lead performance in the 2019 HBO series Watchmen, so she certainly has some experience in the world of comic book adaptations. It is always great to see an acclaimed director take on comic book films as it provides the genre with fresh and unique takes. Regina King is sure to deliver an absolutely fantastic film.

No release date has been announced, but given the film itself has only just now been confirmed, it's likely fans won't get to see it until 2023 or so. Bitter Root is the latest acclaimed Image Comics series to receive an adaptation, proving that DC and Marvel do not have sole dominion over comic book storytelling. Kingsman, Invincible, and The Walking Dead are just a few Image Comics adaptations that have largely succeeded. With Regina King at the helm, Bitter Root is sure to follow in the same footsteps. This news comes to us from Deadline.