Rapper Biz Markie is reportedly recovering from a stroke he suffered while in a diabetic coma. Biz, aka Marcel Theo Hall, has not been on his Sirius XM show Rock The Bells or on social media in over six months. Back in July, it was rumored that the 56-year old rapper had been in the hospital for several weeks due to a serious illness, though it was reportedly not COVID-19. The news had people asking for answers, though not a lot of information was made available. Biz's management said that he was "not in a coma" back in September, but no other information about his health was provided.

According to a source close to Biz Markie and his family, the rapper suffered a stroke while in the hospital after a diabetic coma. The source says, "He's not doing great, but it's not as scandalous as it felt in the beginning," which is certainly great news. You can read what else the unnamed source had to say about the matter below.

"Short story is Biz is diabetic, he had slipped into a diabetic coma, but that has happened to him in the past and it would only last a little while. He would go to the hospital, get discharged and get his meds under control. This particular time, he had a stroke while he was in the middle of the coma."

The hip hop community have been looking for answers pertaining to Biz Markie's health for months now. According to the aforementioned source, Biz is able to FaceTime with his family, though the is having some trouble with his speech due to the stroke. He is allegedly in a rehab facility and on the road to recovery. Over the years, Biz has been very open about his struggles with being diabetic and even lost 140 pounds with a goal to stop taking his medications.

Biz Markie took off in the 1980s with hip hop classics like "Make The Music With Your Mouth Biz," "Vapors," "Pickin' Boogers" "Just a Friend," and "Nobody Beats The Biz." He has collaborated with the Beastie Boys on multiple records, which usually ended with some intense basketball games. In addition to being a pioneering MC, Biz has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including Yo Gabba Gabba!, Celebrity Fit Club, and Men in Black 2 with Will Smith.

Back in 2014, Biz Markie discussed his reasoning behind getting healthy. "I wanted to live," Biz said. "Since I have to be a diabetic, If I didn't make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse." For now his fans and the entire hip hop community are wishing him well and a speedy recovery to get back on the mic. Hip Hop DX was the first outlet to report on Biz Markie's recent health struggles.