It's a very sad day for the music world, as legendary singer B.J. Thomas has passed away. Known for a variety of hits including "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head" and "Hooked On a Feeling," Thomas had a voice that's been heard by millions of fans over the past several decades. Sadly, Thomas reportedly died on Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas, due to complications from lung cancer. He was 78 years old.

"It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas," posted the official Facebook page for Thomas, confirming the news.

An all-time great in the history of rock music, Thomas's voice can be recognized from many classic hit songs. He is particularly celebrated for his 1966 cover of the Hank Williams song "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," which was the singer's first million-selling single. Some of his other well-known favorites include "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song," "As Long as We Got Each Other," and "Don't Worry Baby." With over 70 million albums sold, Thomas won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

One of the most famous hits to be released by Thomas was the single "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head." After it was featured in the classic Paul Newman movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It would go on to become a staple in many other well-known Hollywood movies as it can be heard in Forrest Gump, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Clerks 2, and Spider-Man 2.

The 1968 song "Hooked On a Feeling" was the second million-selling single for Thomas. It was famously covered by Blue Swede, whose version reached No. 1 in the United States and can be heard in various movies, including for a key scene in the Quentin Tarantino movie Reservoir Dogs. It came back to the spotlight in 2014 when the Blue Swede cover version was again used prominently in the marketing for James Gunn's superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy.

Also an author of two books, Thomas previously released the autobiography Home Where I Belong. Thomas has also flirted with acting and appeared in the movies Jory and Jake's Corner. The singer would also voice the theme song for Growing Pains. His singing voice and music have also been used for a variety of commercial jingles, such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Bell Telephone. The legendary singer would also appear as the halftime performer at the 2011 Hyundai Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on New Year's Eve in 2011.

Thomas's survivors include his wife, singer Gloria Richardson; their three daughters, Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud, and Erin Moore; and four grandchildren, Nadia Cloud, Keira Cloud, Ruby Moore, and Billy Joe Moore. We offer our condolences to them along with everyone else who knew Thomas and is feeling the pain of his loss. There's no doubt that his incredible legacy will live on forever, but he will be badly missed. Rest in peace. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.