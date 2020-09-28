It was recently confirmed that Aldis Hodge will be taking on the role of Hawkman in the upcoming Black Adam movie featuring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. While posting news about the casting on Instagram, Johnson revealed that Hodge had initially thought he was being pranked when he heard about landing the role of Hawkman.

"THIS IS HAWKMAN. A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE. I called Aldis personally as I wanted to surprise him that he got the role and it wound up being one of the greatest conversations I've ever had."

Dwayne Johnson goes on to explain that when he called Aldis, the latter initially did not believe it was The Rock who was really calling him. Johnson insisted that he was the real deal and that he, "just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all [Aldis does]. And one more thing - welcome to Black Adam." Since the initial news broke, @datrintiart has provided fan art depicting what Aldis Hodge will look like when he finally gets suited up.

At this, Aldis Hodge took a long pause, then politely asked Johnson to hold on for a second, before retreating to celebrate his casting with some NSFW yelling. When the actor finally picked up his phone again, Johnson assured Aldis he was going to crush the role.

"We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can't wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect HAWKMAN. Let's get to work."

Interestingly, Johnson's post makes it clear that Hawkman is not only going to be a member of the JSA but its leader as well, a role that has traditionally been filled by Doctor Fate, who has also been confirmed to appear in Black Adam.

Some fans have objected to the idea of Hawkman being played by a black actor. But the truth is, Hawkman is an alien from the planet Thanagar, so there is no one Earth ethnicity that the character belongs to. Additionally, Hawkman's current alter-ego, Carter Hall, is said to be the reincarnation of the Egyptian prince Khufu who lived centuries ago. It would be that Aldis is playing the Khufu version of Hawkman instead of the better-known character of Carter Hall.

All in all, Black Adam is shaping up to be as much of a power-packed offering as Justice League, with the entire Justice Society of America banding together to stop the rampaging anti-hero played by Johnson. Hopefully, the movie will turn out to be another winner for the DCEU, and lead to many more appearances by Adam in future movies where he takes on other DC heavy hitters like Shazam and Superman. Aldis Hodge will join Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo in Jaume Collet-Serra's upcoming superhero movie Black Adam. The film is expected to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021.