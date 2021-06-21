Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed that he is almost done filming Black Adam, his debut in the DCEU. The actor has been working on the production in Atlanta and had already teased that he has been working out and dieting "unlike any other role of his entire career". While he has been sharing numerous posts of his meals and workout routines, it was one of his latest posts that offered a little something extra to a plate of ground tenderloin and broccoli.

In the post, which showed the meal of choice for the evening and some of its interesting nutritional value, The Rock revealed the news that work is almost done on the much anticipated entry into the DC Universe. While we are still to see much about the Black Adam itself, at least we now know that there are only three weeks of shooting left until the movie wraps.

Writing on Instagram, Johnson wrote, "Doesn't look like much, but here's my Saturday night post leg training meal/ground tenderloin, brown rice with broccoli & pineapple (for digestion) With 8oz-10oz of water. All my 6 meals per day are strictly measured out - including water and sodium - as we go into our final three weeks of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM. Commit, push all chips in and do your best to trust the process."

In a previous post, the actor shared the opening page of the Black Adam script, and, while he made it clear there were no plans to have a DC/Marvel "mash-up", he wanted to put the characters of both sides "on notice."

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson said. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

Along with Johnson, the movie's cast includes Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi. Back in March it was also revealed that Pierce Brosnan had joined the production in the role of Doctor Fate. Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra helms the superhero movie, working again with Johnson who also starred in Jungle Cruise which is due to open on the 30th July. Black Adam is currently set to release on July 29, 2022, so we can probably expect to see a few more words from the big man himself before then.