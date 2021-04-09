Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC outing, Black Adam, has added a crucial new cast member, with rising actor Bodhi Sabongui, whose role is being kept a secret at present, but it has been described as "a key role in the Black Adam-DC canon". Sabongui joins the recently cast Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer who has also joined Black Adam in a mysterious role.

Bodhi Sabongui is no stranger to the world of DC having starred in the CW's Legends of Tomorrow. He has also had starring roles in the likes of the television series' A Million Little Things, and The Baby-Sitters Club. James Cusati-Moyer meanwhile is known on screen for roles in the likes of Prodigal Son and was recently nominated for a Tony Award in the featured actor/play category for his turn as Dustin in Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play.

Black Adam will join the pantheon of DC cinematic heroes and villains, with the hugely popular character having been due a movie adaptation for years. His origin is tied very closely to Shazam!, who made his big screen debut back in 2019 and was played by Zachary Levi. Much like Billy Batson (Asher Angel), Black Adam gains his powers courtesy of the wizard Shazam, beginning his superpowered career as a supervillain, eventually becoming the archenemy of Batson and his superhero family.

In recent years, Black Adam has emerged as something of an antihero and is now on a quest for redemption, with Johnson previously revealing that this will likely be the direction of the upcoming adaptation. "Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain. Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or he might not," Dwayne Johnson said of the character's portrayal.

Alongside the A-lister as the title character, the Black Adam movie will also introduce several other familiar faces from the world of DC, including the Justice Society of America, or JSA, a legendary superhero team that will no doubt clash with Johnson's superpowered champion. For the movie, The Justice Society of America will be made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Doctor Fate, who it was recently revealed will be played by Pierce Brosnan. Sabongui and Cusati-Moyer are not the only cast members to currently have secret roles in the project, with Aladdin and The Old Guard star Marwan Kenzari having also signed on in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Black Adam is due to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously helmed The Shallows, Non-Stop and the upcoming Jungle Cruise, also starring Johnson. Black Adam has been in production for so many years, with Johnson on board for just as long, that many believed it would never happen. The movie was originally planned to be released in late 2020, before being moved and scheduled for December 2021. Black Adam was then delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing global situation, but with the cast coming together and the project all set to start production very soon, the long-awaited DC outing will likely be eyeing a release date sometime in 2022. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.