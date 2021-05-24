Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has further teased his debut as DC anti-hero, Black Adam, with a haunting new image. Stood in the shadows cloaked and looking all-kinds of intimidating, the action superstar hyped up his superpowered arrival with a caption that teases "the most unstoppable force" in the DC universe. A bold claim considering the likes of comic book icons Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman inhabit the same space...

"If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from. His rage. His wife and children killed. His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten down. Champion of the people. And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE. black adam #rage #againstthedyingofthelight @hhgarcia41 * wanted to give you guys a little #blackadam update and share this image with you from set. Production is coming along GREAT and I'm very pleased with the movie we're making. Black Adam's mythology, ethics and actions no doubt will create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains & antiheroes. The power will shift. The line will blur. From a slave to a God. B.a. the man in black."

While audiences still await to see The Rock don the black and gold suit of Black Adam, and while these constant teases are likely going to start irking people real soon, Johnson is clearly relishing the chance to promote his DC debut, something which the actor has been waiting to do for over a decade. The actor and real-life man-mountain has officially been signed on to play the role of Black Adam since as far back as 2008, with his supervillain-turned-antihero set to finally join the pantheon of DC heroes and villains to have already featured on the silver screen.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, Black Adam will introduce Johnson as Teth-Adam AKA Black Adam, an antihero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years. Chosen by the wizard Shazam to harness the powers of the ancient Egyptian Gods, S for the stamina of Shu, H for the swiftness of Horus, A for the strength of Amon, Z for the wisdom of Zehuti, A for the power of Aten, and M for the courage of Mehen, Black Adam goes on to become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam and his super-powered family.

Along with introducing audiences to Johnson as the title character, the movie will also introduce the superhero team the Justice Society of America, or JSA, which will be made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

With so much teasing from the actor, who is clearly as excited as anyone to see the Black Adam movie finally come to life, it can only be a matter of time before we get our first official look at the DC icon in full. Black Adam is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 29, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account.