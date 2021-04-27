Following Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's arrival in Atlanta for filming on DC outing, Blak Adam the wrestler-turned-actor's trainer and strength coach, Dave Rienzi, has now revealed what we all expected: the Black Adamsuper-suit won't require any padding. While many criticized Black Adam's archenemy, Shazam!, for using additional padding to create that superhero look, Rienzi confirms that this will not be an issue when The Rock suits up.

"It's a fun process when you have someone like [Johnson] who is so driven, disciplined, and determined to do the work. There's a continuously evolving vision that we are always working towards. We've been building up to the Black Adam movie for a while, with this goal of creating a real-life superhero physique... with no padded superhero suit necessary."

Of course, not everyone can look like The Rock, and Shazam! star Zachary Levi still put in the hard work in order to bring the DC superhero to life on screen, he just needed a little help in filling out the suit is all. Really, it should come as no surprise that Dwayne Johnson will not need the same assistance, with the actor having been a behemoth since long before his Hollywood career began.

Johnson previously revealed his intense workout regime in preparation for Black Adam. Beginning with fasted cardio, The Rock then moves on to the weights, completing his resistance training using a traditional push/pull/legs split designed to achieve a full, well-rounded bodybuilder look and includes supersets and even giant sets. Which explains why the actor is such a mountain of a human being.

While specific plot details forBlack Adam are scarce, Johnson will star in the movie as Teth-Adam before eventually suiting up as the titular Black Adam. An antihero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years, he becomes the archenemy of the superhero Shazam, and shares his powers from the ancient wizard of the same name.

As well as introducing Johnson's supervillain, Black Adam will also be the big screen debut of the Justice Society of America. Made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his molecular structure and manipulate his size and strength, Aldis Hodge as JSA leader Hawkman, the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince who has the power of flight, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, who can control wind and generate sound, and Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson AKA Doctor Fate, a powerful sorcerer, the JSA are sure to clash with Johnson's super-powered champion, and should provide audiences with a whole host of visual delights and new characters who are sure to be instant fan-favorites.

Black Adam has been trapped in production limbo for some time, with the DC movie originally planned to be released in late 2020, before being moved and scheduled for December 2021. The movie was then delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing global situation, but with production on Black Adam now well underway, fans can finally relax knowing that it won't be long before we see Johnson suited, booted and ready for action, and all sans padding.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 29, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Muscle and Fitness.