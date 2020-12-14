The Black Adam movie is continuing to press forward in the right direction after years of development. Another star has joined the growing cast with Quintessa Swindell now slated to appear alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is attached to play the leading role as DC Comics villain/antihero. Swindell will be getting in on the action as Cyclone, who will be depicted as a member of the Justice Society.

According to multiple reports, Quintessa Swindell has signed on to the project. Cyclone, aka Maxine Hunkel, is the granddaughter of Red Tornado in the pages of DC Comics. Cyclone has the ability to manipulate wind and sound. It is a big break for Swindell, a non-binary actor whose starpower has been on the rise. They appeared in the Netflix series Trinkets as well as HBO's hit series Euphoria. Swindell is also set to appear in HBO's In Treatment. On the feature side, Swindell will be seen in Voyagers alongside Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan. But this represents their first major role in a blockbuster movie.

Plot details for Black Adam are largely being kept under wraps for the time being. We do know that the Justice Society will be a major factor. During DC FanDome, an animated teaser introduced the supergroup and its various members. Cyclone will join Hawkman, who is set to be played by Aldis Hodge, with Noah Centineo on board as Atom Smasher. Sarah Shahi will play Adrianna Tomaz, with reports suggesting Marwan Kenzari was being eyed as Sabbac. Though that has yet to be confirmed.

Dwayne Johnson has long been attached to the leading role. Originally, the character was to appear as a villain in Shazam when Johnson landed the part way back in 2014. But it was ultimately decided that Johnson's star power had grown to a point where headlining his own movie was a better idea. There is still a chance that Black Adam and Zachary Levi's Shazam could duke it out down the road. It just won't be happening in Shazam 2, which means it's a few years down the road at best.

Originally, production was supposed to begin over the summer on Black Adam. However, the production shutdown in Hollywood ultimately pushed things back. Now, the plan is to begin filming in early 2021. Jaume Collet-Serra is in the director's chair. The filmmaker previously collaborated with Johnson on Disney's Jungle Cruise, which is slated to hit theaters next year. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay, with Adam Sztykiel penning a previous version.

Other movies currently coming down the pipeline for DC Films include The Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2, Zack Snyder's Justice League and {Wonder Woman 1984, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. {20} does not currently have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.