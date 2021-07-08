As Dwayne Johnson draws his filming on Black Adam to a close, it also brings to an end the long list of behind the scenes images, diet videos and other Instagram posts that the action hero has been sharing with his followers throughout the movie's production. As another treat, Johnson gave those following his account a good look at some of the additional muscle visual effects that are being used to further enhance his already phenomenal physique. It is hard to believe that any superhero would need to add to the reason he was called The Rock, but even the best can need just a few finishing touches.

"Minutes away from shooting a very cool cutting edge scene for our movie, BLACK ADAM. My skilled makeup artist, Bjoern Rehbein, is applying tiny white tracking dots to very specific areas of my body (legs included) so our Visual Effects team track and compute my muscle fibers intensely activating and moving while BLACK ADAM is raging to seek & destroy his enemies."

"This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet, and conditioning has been relentless - hardest of my career because I've had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week - but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM. To deliver the antihero you've been waiting for and you deserve. Final week of production. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Do not go gentle."

The post quickly racked up over 3 million views in around 15 hours with many of Johnson's followers unable to contain their excitement for the movie coming out. With a lot of attention being brought to the project by Johnson, and his current pull in the industry, there is going to be a big new player in the DC Extended Universe when Black Adam makes his debut.

It is not just Dwayne Johnson bringing weight to the movie either, with former Bond star Pierce Brosnan appearing as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in yet to be announced roles. Johnson previously posted on his Instagram how thankful he is to have been invited into the DC fold to take on the role of Black Adam.

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line. He's a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

Black Adam is set to hit theaters July 29, 2022.