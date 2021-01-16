Dwayne Johnson's journey from wrestling underdog to the biggest action star in the world is a monument to the benefits of hard work, an iron will, and a relentless desire to reach the top. In an interview with Collider, Aldis Hodge, who will appear in Black Adam as Hawkman alongside Johnson in the lead role, revealed just how much he admires The Rock, and what he hopes to learn from him.

"Working with The Rock, man, this is gonna be awesome. I'm a big fan of the moves he's made in his career and how he got to where he's at. You gotta be a smart brother, and I'm talking about a hustling brother, to make it up to the top of the ranks and become the biggest action star in the world, and he's done so with really smart, strategic moves."

"So I can't wait to just kind of pick his brain on a couple things. I've already been asking him the nutritional stuff, he got me set right there. I like to surround myself with real mavericks who are teachers, and I feel like being around him, I'll be able to learn a little bit of how to manage that hustle, just the way I learned a lot from [director] Regina [King while working on One Night in Miami] in terms of how she handled herself as a leader on set and being able to manage the full team, man. It was a fantastic education watching her work."

In Black Adam, Aldis Hodge plays the role of Katar Hol aka Hawkman, from the planet Thanagar. The character is an extremely long-lived hero, as well as being the leader of the Justice Society of America, a superhero organization that is tasked with stopping the anti-hero Black Adam, played by Johnson, after he awakens from a centuries-long slumber. In a past interview with THR, Hodge had spoken about his love for graphic novels, and his excitement over finally getting to be a part of a superhero movie.

"I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn't care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle - for no particular character, but just any foot in the door - it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam features Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi. The film currently does not have a release date. This comes from Collider.