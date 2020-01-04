Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson has entered the gym and begun training for his upcoming role as DC staple, Black Adam for the upcoming Black Adam movie. We say 'entered the gym' but has he ever really left the gym? In any case, The Rock is clearly bringing the same dedication that has enabled him to become something of a Hollywood and box office legend, as he took to social media to announce the beginning of his preparations.

Johnson gave credit to the animators BossLogic and Veli Okulan, who are the talented individuals behind the exciting animated clip the actor shared with his followers. It shows the titular Black Adam levitating amidst a backdrop of rubble and destruction before yelling 'Shazam!' and zooming upward. The clip is accompanied by an ominous score that no doubt gives a hint as to exactly what sort of superhero Black Adam will be in this, his first big screen outing.

As well as this teasing animation, Johnson also shared a few snaps of himself working up a sweat as he lifts, curls and holds giant weights in order to get his already behemoth physique even bigger, ensuring that he really fills out that black spandex superhero suit. Alongside the picture, Johnson announces that a change is coming in the DC hierarchy with this new era.

For those unaware, Black Adam is one of the more popular DC supervillains, with a power set similar to that of Superman, who is the nemesis of Shazam and his superpowered family. In recent years though Black Adam has emerged as something of an antihero, and is now on a quest for redemption. Having also spent some time with the Justice Society of America, or JSA, in the comics, Johnson has teased the appearance of the legendary superhero team in Black Adam.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been signed up to play the character for a very long time, and it is exciting to see his big screen debut as the character finally coming to fruition. The movie is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously helmed The Shallows, Non-Stop and the upcoming Jungle Cruise. Black Adam will also have Joker cinematographer, Lawrence Sher, on staff bringing his unique eye back to the comic book genre.

Black Adam is set for release on 24 December 2021, and we hope you are excited as we are to finally see the movie after all these years.