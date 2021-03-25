Following the recent announcement that James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has joined Black Adam as Doctor Fate, lead star Dwayne Johnson has taken to social media to welcome the actor to the world of DC. In his usual, wholesomely friendly manner, Johnson is clearly as excited as we all are to see Brosnan join the comic book movie genre, with the Hollywood superstar also taking the opportunity to celebrate the rest of the Black Adam cast as well.

"Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman, Mr @PierceBrosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DDr. Fate. I'm grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast."

Starring alongside Dwayne Johnson in the title role, Brosnan joins Black Adam as Kent Nelson AKA Doctor Fate, a powerful sorcerer and founding member of the Justice Society of America. His iconic amulet, cloak and helmet are creations of the ancient cosmic being Nabu the Wise, who acts as his mentor and spiritual guide.

Black Adam is due to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Non-Stop, Jungle Cruise). Alongside Johnson as Black Adam, the movie will also introduce several other heroes and villains from the world of DC including Sarah Shahi, who will reportedly play Adrianna Tomaz, the wife of Black Adam, who possesses an amulet which gives her power over the forces of nature. Aladdin and The Old Guard star Marwan Kenzari recently joined the project in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Additionally, Pierce Brosnan will join the rest of the Justice Society of America, or JSA, a legendary superhero team that will no doubt clash with Johnson's superpowered anti-hero. Brosnan joins the likes of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Dwayne Johnson has been signed up to play Black Adam for what feels like forever, with the actor no doubt ecstatic that the project is finally getting off the ground. The actor recently shared a look at the first page of the Black Adam script while reiterating how long he has been waiting to suit up as the DC supervillain. "I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson explained. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period."

As well as giving fans an insight into what Black Adam intends to bring to the comic book table, the actor also confirmed that the movie is finally ready to begin filming. "We are approximately three weeks away from shooting Black Adam and I can't believe we are at the finish line with this thing," Johnson said. "And what a journey it has been. Actually I can believe it considering how hard we've worked over the years."

Black Adam was originally planned to be released in late 2020, before being moved and scheduled for December 2021. The comic book movie was then delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing global situation, but with the movie all set to start production soon, the DC outing will likely be eyeing a release date sometime in 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Dwayne Johnson's official Twitter account.