DC fans are even more sold on Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate in Black Adam after seeing awesome new fan art depicting how he might appear in the upcoming movie. On Wednesday, it was announced that the famous James Bond actor has been officially cast as Kent Nelson, aka Dr. Fate, starring alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson" as the titular antihero. The casting choice was unexpected for many, but the response with DC fans has been largely very positive.

Taking to social media, the digital artist BossLogic posted some new fan art of Dr. Fate with Brosnan in the role. Tagging Lineage Studios and Jarold SNG, the artist writes in the caption, "The team and I worked on the doctor, we thought we should upgrade with the latest casting!" You can take a look at the artwork below.

Doctor Fate @PierceBrosnan



The team and i worked on the doctor, we thought we should upgrade with the latest casting! 😁 #blackadam (non official) @LineageNYC@JaroldSngpic.twitter.com/g9JbTYpf34 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 25, 2021

"I was apprehensive at how he'd look visually, so this is very comforting," one tweet says in response to the fan art, showing that even the more skeptical fans are starting to get on board. "Still, not 100% sure how I feel about the casting though... but this definitely helps."

Another fan feels much more convinced, writing, "Know what....I'm in, this is what I needed to see, was visuals cause I was on the fence but I most definitely need this version to be in the film now lol."

Meanwhile, Brosnan's co-star Dwayne Johnson couldn't be happier to see the Goldneye star join the team. After the news of Brosnan's Black Adam casting was announced, Johnson wrote on Instagram: "Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman, Mr. [Pierce Brosnan] as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE. I'm grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change..."

Also in his Instagram post, The Rock revealed that production officially kicks off on Black Adam in three weeks. As it stands, the movie has no official release date, following multiple production delays due to the pandemic. Given that we're weeks away from filming, it seems likely that Black Adam will arrive sometime in 2022, but this has yet to be made official.

Starring in Black Adam are Johnson as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Aladdin actor Marwan Kenzari has also been cast in an undisclosed role. The script was written by Adam Sztykiel with revisions by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Jaume Collet-Serra (Johnson's upcoming movie Jungle Cruise) will direct. Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, and Scott Sheldon are producing.

To catch more from Brosnan while waiting for Black Adam, he can next be seen in the Hulu horror movie False Positive on 25. He is also attached to play the lead in the upcoming action-heist movie The Misfits alongside Tim Roth, Nick Cannon, and Jamie Chung. That movie doesn't yet have a release date. The Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate fan art comes to us from BossLogic on Twitter.