One of the longest-delayed projects in the DCEU is the solo Black Adam movie that Dwayne Johnson has been trying to get greenlit for over a decade. Last year, the project finally appeared to be gaining steam, with an official DC FanDome announcement. The producer of the movie, Hiram Garcia, recently confirmed to ComicBook.com that Black Adam will begin filming next month.

"We're getting started soon, you know actually, we begin filming in April, we'll be in Georgia, home away from home. We're really excited man, we have everything is ramped up, we're so fired up for this. Obviously, you know how passionate we are about this project. This is very special to us, and you know, not only Black Adam, but JSA, and all these characters we're introducing to the world and, what we want to do with it, we're just... Look, we were supposed to have been filming last year. COVID, like it delayed everyone, it kinda got in the way, but we're happy we're able to pause, regroup, and now we're going to be getting going, and by April we'll be shooting and on track to bring this thing home."

Based on the DC Comics character, Black Adam started out as the archenemy of Captain Marvel (later named Shazam). Adam was an Egyptian prince who was chosen by the wizard Shazam to be his champion until the power corrupted him. Thus, Black Adam was chained up and sealed away for millennia, until getting released in present times and thirsting for vengeance.

Later comics gave Black Adam a more sympathetic back story and turned him into more of an anti-hero than a villain. In the past, Johnson has spoken about connecting to the character's drive to protect the people of his nation through any means necessary, even if the world saw it as villainy. According to Garcia, Johnson was born to play the role of Black Adam.

"The guy's a walking superhero right, and if there was ever anyone born to play a character, it's him. We've been developing Black Adam who knows how many... I feel like it's been close to like a decade at this point we've been talking about this and on it and you see him in that and you're like, 'That's him, that's why we've been waiting, that's why we've been working so hard to make this happen.' This guy is Black Adam and he is going to change the DC Universe buddy. He's gonna change that thing."

Considering the messy state of the DCEU at the moment, a blockbuster movie from the franchise starring one of the biggest action stars in the world might be just what is needed to put the series on the same map as the MCU. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam features a lead cast consisting of Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Sarah Shahi. The film has yet to receive a release date. Check out the full interview over at ComicBook.