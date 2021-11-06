While appearing at the premiere of Dwayne Johnson's big budget Netflix movie Red Notice, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia revealed that the first cut of Johnson's highly anticipated foray into the world of DC is already complete. Filming on Black Adam wrapped filming in July and with the movie being released in theaters next summer there was every chance that it wouldn't be too long before work on post-production moved forward. When asked about how the movie is coming along, Garcia was quite happy to provide an update.

"We just saw the director's cut," he told Variety. "I am so excited. You get in this business, you have dreams and stuff you want to make, but I've always wanted to make a superhero. All of us -- me, Dany [Garcia] and [Dwayne Johnson] -- have had a dream of doing it. So to finally have our superhero movie, and to see our first cut of it and realize that we got something special here? I think the fans are gonna love it."

#BlackAdam producer Hiram Garcia previews what to expect from Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero film: "The movie's big and it's a lot of fun. But it's got a lot of edge to it, and I think the world is ready for that." https://t.co/M232HP48fJpic.twitter.com/FTmdCDA2T8 — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

He elaborated, "With the piece we released at DC FanDome, we also showed everyone the tone we're playing in, where it's gonna be fun but Black Adam is a very different kind of antihero than what we're used to. He's very different from Shazam, he's very different from Superman...if you cross him, a lot of people don't walk away from that. So that's fun for us to have DJ playing a character like that, which he typically hasn't played before. So I think you're gonna love it. The movie's big and it's a lot of fun, but it's got a lot of edge to it and I think the world is ready for that."

Fans had been eager to get a look at Johnson in action since he teased a few shots of his character's suit and some of the sets, and at the DC FanDome event a piece of footage was shared and at the time Johnson said that the movie was just about to start post-production.

Johnson has been hyping up the movie all the way through production, with numerous Instagram posts detailing his training regime, teasing scenes and giving fans some early glimpses of the character that he cannot stress enough will "change the hierarchy of the DCEU", although many people are still not entirely sure what that means.

When the movie wrapped filming, Johnson was keen to express exactly how much working on Black Adam means to him. In a post at the time he wrote, "Honored and proud to say that's an official wrap on Black Adam. I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make Black Adam would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life. This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second."

With Dwayne Johnson currently on a winning streak with his movies, there is no doubt that fans will lap up every second of his muscly physique being on screen when the movie is released in movie theaters on July 29th, 2022. This comes to us from Variety.