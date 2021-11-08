Dwayne Johnson has been trying to bring Black Adam to the big screen since 2008, and now it is happening he is making the most of it. Having shared every possible bit of behind the scenes information during filming, the former wrestler has now moved on to discussing the post-production of the movie in great detail while speaking to Collider on the promotional tour for the Netflix movie Red Notice. With the movie coming to theaters in July 2022, it is full steam ahead now on the next stage of the production, but even with a tight deadline, Dwayne Johnson wants to make sure that nothing is rushed.

"I think we're in a really good place," he said. "I think now's the time where... we take our time, yet there has to be some expediency to it because we do have to have the movie ready by next summer. I think Jaume delivered a great first cut. And, you know, Black Adam is the kind of movie that, from [the] beginning, it had the makings and the bones to be something unique. It all started I think with the ambition, but then it all started with our director, Jaume Collet-Serra, and I think that he is an ambitious director. He, again, comes from that cadre of very talented Spanish filmmakers who want to get in and want to disrupt industry and disrupt craft, and he does it I think in such a great way."

Johnson adds, "I also like that... At this point of the cut, there is a clear and defining anchor to Black Adam's code, and I think that's really important as we look to build out the character, as we look to build out the franchise, as we also look to build out the JSA and introduce them and launch them properly as well. I am happy, yet not satisfied, and we will continue to put the work in. And the teaser that we showed about three weeks ago, it was a good indicator of what's to come."

As if there wasn't enough expectation on the movie, Johnson is not about to let the hype die down before the film's release, and with both he and director Collet-Serra promising that in a very busy superhero summer to come, Black Adam will be something unique and universe shaking in the landscape of DC movies. It sounds like a pretty big boast considering 2022 is already set to bring a multiverse crossing The Flash, Robert Pattinson's The Batman, as well as Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder - which will go pretty much head to head with Black Adam in July.

While very little has been revealed about the plot of the movie itself, including some characters which have still not been announced, Dwayne Johnson delivered the first trailer at DC FanDome in October, which established just how powerful Black Adam is in the universe. While we are not likely to get another trailer now until next year, Johnson will no doubt be keeping everyone updated with progress until the final movie is exactly as he feels it should be. This news comes to us from Collider.