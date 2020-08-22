The Justice Society of America will be introduced in the long-awaited Black Adam movie. The news was revealed during today's DC FanDome event. While the movie has not yet begun production, there was an animated teaser shown off during the panel, which, in addition to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, included Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. This is massive news for DC fans in a day that has already presented a ton of huge news breaks and bits of footage from various upcoming projects.

In the animated Black Adam teaser, Dwayne Johnson can heard narrating. "I have a knack for destroying bullies, but there are some that think I need help," Johnson says in character. "Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and their new recruits: Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They call themselves the Justice Society, an organization that fights for truth and justice, but the only justice is my justice. Welcome to truth, justice, and Black Adam." Even though there was not actual footage shown, this was a pretty powerful tease that will likely get a lot of DC fans talking.

Noah Centineo will be playing Atom Smasher in Black Adam, but it is unclear who will be taking on the Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone roles. With production set to begin early next year, we should find out in the near future who the other actors in Justice Society are. Dwayne Johnson also issued a warning to Shazam, Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman, and Superman. "Things will never be the same," he said in character. "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

It is believed that the ultimate plan is to have Black Adam and Shazam meet up on the big screen. Dwayne Johnson was supposed to appear in Shazam!, but that didn't end up happening. So, we're going to have to wait and see what happens with the two characters in the near future. Shazam 2 is also supposed to begin production soon, which means the anti-hero could show up there too, though that has not been officially confirmed by anyone at Warner Bros. If the cameo does happen, it will likely be kept under wraps until the movie comes out.

As of this writing, Black Adam is still scheduled to open in theaters on December 22nd, 2021. However, there is a pretty good chance that will change in the coming weeks. For now, DC fans will have to speculate about which actors will be taking on the different Justice Society roles. "Black Adam has been with me for a very long time," Dwayne Johnson said during DC FanDome. He continues, "One of the main things I always loved about Black Adam is that he was an anti-hero [...] I love that he has his own sense of Black Adam justice." Finally, Johnson says, "I also love the fact that his origins are that of a slave [...] he felt the burdens and the pressures of a larger entity holding him down until you can't take it anymore." You can check out the Black Adam teaser above, thanks to the We Are Heroes YouTube channel.