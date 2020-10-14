The cast of Black Adam continues to grow as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's long-gestating DC Films project is inching closer to reality. Sarah Shahi has joined the cast alongside Johnson, playing the role of Professor Adrianna Tomaz. It appears that Warner Bros. and New Line are still high on getting the movie into production, even though they recently had to remove it from the release calendar as things continue to shuffle in the face of uncertainty at the box office.

According to multiple reports, Sarah Shahi has signed on for Black Adam. Adrianna Tomaz is described as a university professor who is also a freedom fighter. She is leading a resistance in the fictional Middle Eastern country Kahndaq, which will be an important location in the movie. Shahi's credits include TV shows such as The Rookie, The L Word, City On a Hill, Chicago Fire, Person of Interest, Alias and Netflix's Sex/Life. Some of her movie credits include Bullet to the Head, Old School and I Don't Know How She Does It.

Aside from Dwayne Johnson in the title role, the cast also includes Aldis Hodge (Leverge, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before, The Perfect Date) as Atom Smasher. Both characters will be members of the Justice Society, a long-standing superhero team from the pages of DC Comics. Johnson had previously confirmed that the group will be a major part of the movie. During this past summer's DC FanDome event, an animated teaser introducing the various members of the Justice Society was shown. Jaume Collet-Serra (The Commuter, The Shallows) is on board to direct. Collet-Serra previously worked with Johnson on Disney's Jungle Cruise, which was originally set to hit theaters this summer. It has since been bumped to 2021.

The Rock has been attached to the role for roughly a decade. Originally, the wrestler-turned-actor was set to appear as the villain in Shazam. Instead, it was decided that Black Adam warranted a solo movie. There are tentative plans, it seems, for the two to clash down the road, possibly in Shazam 3, should the movie happen. Currently, Shazam: Fury of the Gods is gearing up to begin filming early next year. The original plan was to shoot Black Adam this summer but plans changed during the Hollywood shutdown. The expectation is that this will be Johnson's next project after he finishes filming his thriller Red Notice for Netflix.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (Informer) wrote the most recent draft of the script. Adam Sztykiel (Rampage) wrote an earlier version. Warner Bros. had placed Black Adam on the calendar for December 2021. However, the studio recently did a whole lot of shuffling with release dates, specifically for the DCEU, which left this particular project without a new date. It is unlikely that it will see the light of day before mid-to-late 2022 at the earliest. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.