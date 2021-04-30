In some fun meta casting news, the actor Uli Latukefu has joined the highly anticipated superhero movie Black Adam. Although he has a relatively modest acting resume so far, Latukefu's casting is relevant due to his current work on Young Rock. It is not yet known what role Latukefu will be playing.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Young Rock (airing Tuesdays on NBC) centers on a future version of the actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. Every episode features a younger version of himself, where one of three actors portrays him. Uli Latukefu is one of those actors, so it is interesting to see him join Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam to say the least. Latukefu's performance covers Dwayne Johnson's life in the 90's, most prominently when he was a member of the Miami Hurricanes' national championship football team. In other words, he is more than capable of tackling a major superhero film.

Even though it is not yet known what role Latukefu will be playing, it is easy to assume that he will portray a younger version of the titular Black Adam. This would insinuate that the DC film will give us glimpses of a younger Black Adam, meaning that the movie will surely dive deep into his origins. Meta castings happen all the time, however, so it could just as easily be a red herring - much like the role Evan Peters played in WandaVision.

In addition to Young Rock, Uli Latukefu is known for his roles in Marco Polo, Alien: Covenant, and Doctor Doctor. He will also make an appearance in Taika Waititi's upcoming sports comedy Next Goal Wins, presumably as a soccer player. Other actors currently confirmed for Black Adam include Sarah Shahi as Isis, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Plot details are currently under wraps.

Dwayne Johnson, who arrived on set in Atlanta earlier this week, has consistently shared his excitement for the project. Back in 2019, he shared his passion for the movie in an Instagram post therock on Instagram: "The Man in Black. Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what's right and...", stating. "BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line. He's a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I've ever played in my career and I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together."

﻿Uli Latukefu's addition to Black Adam makes the project all the more exciting for fans as it adds a fresh and mysterious layer to the long-awaited adaptation. It will be very interesting to see what DC plans to do with the actor. We will keep you updated if anything changes or is confirmed with the casting. Black Adam is currently slated to release on July 29, 2022, COVID-19 permitting. This news was first reporetd at Entertainment Weekly.