Dwayne Johnson has taken to social media to once again show off that he is somehow adding more muscle to his already behemoth physique in preparation for the upcoming comic book movie Black Adam. Alongside a photo displaying his efforts in the gym, Johnson has also teased that the arrival of Black Adam will see big changes occur in the DC cinematic universe.

"The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. Training for #BlackAdam⚡️#ManOfThePeople #Ruthless Shooting begins this summer. @jonbrandoncruz."

The question remains of course, as to what exactly this change in DC's hierarchy of power means exactly? Is he simply suggesting that he will be able to take on and defeat the likes of the universe's most powerful beings such as Superman, Aquaman, and Shazam?

Because frankly we already assumed that seeing as it will be real-life superhero Dwayne Johnson pulling on the black leotard and cape. Even the idea of the DC universe has largely faded away over recent years, with most of the DC output largely standing alone and ignoring the movies that came before, aside from starring the same actors in the roles.

One movie that did make it pretty clear that it takes place within the wider DC universe was the solo movie of Black Adam's arch-enemy, Shazam!, which perhaps suggests that Black Adam will follow the same route. Still, it remains to be seen exactly what Dwayne Johnson is talking about here, and is sure to add to the hype that surrounds this long-gestating comic book outing.

The caption also confirms what we have long known, that that the movie is set to go before cameras this summer. He also promises that Black Adam is going to be a force to be reckoned with when The Rock arrives in the DC Universe.

We've also known that Dwayne Johnson was going to be Black Adam in the DC movie universe since even before the DC cinematic universe existed, with the actor having been signed on to play the role for years now. In fact, Johnson was cast as Black Adam long before there was even a plan for Shazam! movie. So, this tease, Johnson's dedication and the fact that the movie has been on the cards for such a long time could well mean we get something really special that really does change DC for the foreseeable future.

The Shallows director Jaume Collet-Serra will helm the solo Black Adam movie, with Larry Sher on board as the movie's cinematographer. Additionally, the movie is set to introduce audiences to the Justice Society of America, or JSA, a legendary superhero team that will no doubt clash with Johnson's superpowered anti-hero.

Black Adam is scheduled to fly into theaters and change the hierarchy of power on December 22, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Dwayne Johnson's Official Instagram Account.