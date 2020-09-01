Dwayne Johnson's upcoming standalone DC movie Black Adam, which he is also producing, is set to introduce a whole roster of prestigious DC characters, including Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Dr. Fate, and Cyclone, who make up the Justice Society of America(JSA). In an interview with Collider, Hiram Garcia, the President of Production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions company, teased some classic JSA storylines from the comics that Black Adam will be taking inspiration from.

"We are so excited to introduce the Justice Society, especially Hawkman who's such a beloved character and one of those heroes who's always meant so much to the DC universe. Having them play in the same sandbox as Black Adam is going to be fantastic, and for the already established fans of these characters I think they are going to be really excited to see what elements from classic story lines we take inspiration from as we bring these characters together."

Dwayne Johnson has promised that the arrival of Black Adam in the DCEU will change the power dynamic between the various superheroes in a major fashion, and Garcia agreed with that sentiment while warning that Adam will truly be a force to reckon with.

"When you take a powerhouse like Black Adam and inject him into this DC cinematic universe you want to make sure you are putting characters around him that can really up the stakes. As DJ likes to say the hierarchy of power in the DC universe really is going to change so Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone will have their hands full no matter how we choose to have them interact with Black Adam."

In the comics, Black Adam alternates between being presented as a villain or an anti-hero, and Johnson has hinted that the darker shades of the character will be explored in detail in his first solo movie. Garcia explained that the inherent danger posed by the character, who believes in using extreme violence to impose his world view on the rest of humanity, will make for a DCEU film unlike any other that has come before.

"Our director Jaume Collett-Serra has always had a great vision for what we all want to achieve and I think audiences are going to go crazy when they see the story and sequences we've been creating that showcase this world and more importantly what Black Adam is truly capable of. It's fun to truly showcase all of his abilities and watch someone with this much power who, unlike other powerful DC characters, doesn't believe in pulling their punches. Then on top of that you add in the complexity of his character and the things he's carrying with him, what he's been through, what he's come from and where he's going to go.. and it makes for a for a very unique and intense cinematic ride."

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam features Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo, with more casting details to be announced soon. The film arrives in theaters Dec. 22, 2021. This news first appeared at Collider.