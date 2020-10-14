The cast of Black Adam is starting to come into focus. It was just announced earlier today that actress Sarah Shahi will star alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now, Marwan Kenzari is reportedly being looked at to star as the villainous Sabbac. Over the summer, we learned that the movie was set to include members of the Justice Society of America, but since then, DC fans have been wondering who the villain was going to be. For now, it looks like Sabacc could be the big bad in Black Adam.

Aladdin star Marwan Kenzari is reportedly in talks to play Ishmael Gregor/Sabbac in Black Adam. The villain has been a member of the DC team since the 1940s, along with Shazam! The Ishmael Gregor version of Sabacc was first introduced in 2004, and was created by Judd Winick and Tom Raney. The Gregor version of the character tracked down the original older host of Sabacc and killed him to obtain his powers in the comics.

If Sabbac is officially in Black Adam, it will go a long way in connecting the movie to Shazam!, which is the crossover that DC fans, along with Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi, have been hoping for. However, Levi originally thought that Johnson's casting had doomed his audition. "Captain Marvel/Shazam and Black Adam were basically doppelgängers, just with a slightly different color scheme and haircut," said Levi in a recent interview. "I was like, 'No one's gonna hire me to be The Rock's twin. don't think this is going to work out.'" Luckily, DC and Warner Bros. decided to stray away from the comic book image of the characters.

Zachary Levi has not been shy about wanting to see Shazam and Black Adam meet up on the big screen. In a Facebook Q&A from earlier this year, he teased, "Maybe we'll get to pay off all of those Captain Marvel/Black Adam epic fights and storylines from the comic books." Up first is Shazam 2 though. The movie is aiming to begin production early next year and Levi hopes they can get into it sooner rather than later since all of the young cast members are all growing so fast.

There were plenty of rumors about Dwayne Johnson showing up in Shazam! which ultimately proved to be untrue. David F. Sandberg wanted the hero to have his own standalone story, so he included Sivana instead. Sandberg says he "felt like it needs more setup than you want to spend in the first movie, Shazam! We want to introduce him first before." The same can probably be said for the first Black Adam record, which has been in development for years now. Hopefully the casting news is leading to production finally starting. The Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac news was first reported by The Illuminerdi. Hopefully we'll get an official update from the studio in the near future.