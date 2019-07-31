It's been a very long time coming, but the Black Adam movie is finally, if all goes well, going to shoot next year. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been attached to the role for the better part of a decade. Originally, he was supposed to star as the villain in Shazam. However, it was decided a couple of years back that the character should first get his own movie before duking it out with the DC hero. Now, according to producer Hiram Garcia, this project is, at long last, getting off the ground.

Dwayne Johnson is starring in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which arrives in theaters this weekend. Johnson and the movie's creative team have been making the press rounds to promote it. Johnson's longtime producing partner Hiram Garcia was asked during a recent interview about the success of Shazam! this year and what that means for Black Adam. Garcia then confirmed the plan is to shoot in late 2020. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The success of Shazam! was awesome for us and it was important for us to launch that, get that out into the world and begin crafting this universe. It's a big thing for us to create this universe, this DC section of the universe, with characters we have planned to bring into it, headlined by Shazam and Black Adam... Jaume Collet-Serra, he just closed his deal, which we're very excited about, and the plan is to begin filming that end of next year."

As Hiram Garica mentions, Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently helmed Dwayne Johnson's The Jungle Cruise for Disney, is set to helm Black Adam. The script has also, as previously revealed, been turned into the studio and everyone seems to be happy with it. It seems the only thing holding the process up at all at this point is Johnson's insanely busy schedule.

The wrestler-turned-actor went straight from shooting The Jungle Cruise into Hobbs & Shaw. Then he went directly into Jumanji: The Next Level, which arrives in theaters this December. Next up, he's got the original thriller Red Notice, which recently moved to Netflix. Once that wraps, it seems his schedule will finally open up just enough to squeeze in Black Adam. While he's filming Red Notice, Jaume Collet-Serra can begin pre-production.

Related: Black Adam Movie Will Happen Before Shazam Returns to Fight Him

Not much has been revealed about the movie, in terms of story. Though the character, historically, has been a villain, Dwayne Johnson is leaning into the anti-hero angle, and is even suggesting Black Adam could become a hero by the end of his journey. After Shazam 2 and Black Adam are both released, the hope is the two characters will square off against one another, which has been the plan from the very beginning. But a lot needs to go right in order for that to happen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.