Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is still on deck to play Black Adam and we have some new details regarding the character's solo movie. Johnsons was initially tapped to play the famed Shazam villain years ago as the big bad in that movie. However, things have changed and now, Johnson is getting his own solo movie before meeting up with Zachary Levi's Shazam at some point down the line. Though, when they do meet, it's not going to be as cut and dry as one of them is the hero and one of them is the villain.

The wrestler-turned-actor has teased previously that they're going to treat Black Adam as more of an anti-hero. During a recent interview on behalf of his new movie Hobbs & Shaw, Dwayne Johnson took it a step further to reveal the character may even go so far as to become a hero. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain. Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or we might not."

To say the least, The Rock isn't known for playing bad guys. It stands to reason that he and his team may want to lean on a version of the character that could allow for more than a one-and-done villain. The man has become one of the most bankable stars on the planet. Hence, Warner Bros. is willing to give him at least one solo movie before facing off against Shazam.

Speaking further, producer Hiram Garcia explained things are going well on the production side. They recently locked down Jaume Collet-Serra (The Jungle Cruise) to direct and they're currently hammering out story details in the script, which Warner Bros. apparently likes. Here's what Garcia had to say.

"Well, you're going to meet a character who's going through a journey. And I think the idea is, look, we know the root of obviously Black Adam. He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there's been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who he does have a moral compass as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them. And he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we're very aware of."

Next up for Dwayne Johnson is the Netflix thriller Red Notice. After that, it's possible Black Adam could finally go before cameras sometime in 2020. Meanwhile, Shazam 2 is being planned by Warner Bros. and, if all goes well, after both of those movies arrive, we could finally see the two DC characters duke it out on the big screen. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.