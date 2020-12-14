Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has started phase 2 of his Black Adam superhero training. It's hard to believe, but the former professional wrestler appears to have even more muscles then he did before as he prepares to the join the DC Universe. Johnson has been teasing the Shazam! spin-off for years now, and it looks like work is finally set to begin soon after a few years of development hell. Like anything else he does, Johnson is putting every bit of energy that he has into the project, which includes some intense gym training.

Dwayne Johnson posted an image of himself at the gym over the weekend. He's wearing a Black Adam t-shirt in the picture, though it looks like his muscles are going to rip right through it. "Phase 2. Training for Black Adam. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change," warns Johnson. "Shout to my long time strength and conditioning coach Dave Rienzi for the ever evolving, strategic road map to success for this film and character. Month by month, week by week, day by day. 277 lbs. of mean and nasty." Production is set to begin this spring, though a specific date has not been announced.

While Black Adam hit some new setbacks this year, DC fans were treated to some concept art and brand-new information at the DC FanDome event in August. One of the biggest pieces of news was the announcement that the Justice Society of America will join the anti-hero. Noah Centineo has been cast as Atom Smasher, while Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. With production set to begin soon, we should get some more information about the cast.

Black Adam will serve as an origin story for the anti-hero. While it has not been confirmed, many are hoping that there will be some kind of connection to Shazam! and a possible separate movie including both characters. Shazam! star Zachary Levi has said on numerous occasions that he wants to meet up with Dwayne Johnson on the big screen and has teased that it will happen. For now, we have to get the first Black Adam movie out of the way to properly introduce the character on the big screen.

Black Adam was originally slated to open in theaters in December 2021, but that will no longer be the case. No new release date has been revealed. Regardless, Dwayne Johnson and crew are extremely excited about finally bringing the movie to the fans. Aldis Hodge recently said, "When [Johnson] said, 'Welcome to Black Adam,' it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like." Johnson shares that enthusiasm and also feels fortunate to be able to play the character. Production will begin spring 2021 in Atlanta, so expect some images from the set to drop early next year. You can check out the latest Black Adam phase 2 training image above, thanks to Dwayne Johnson's official Instagram account.