James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan will play the superhero Dr. Fate opposite Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam. The Goldeneye star's casting means that the Justice Society is now complete, as Brosnan joins Johnson as the titular antihero, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Black Adam is the second DC movie from New Line following the 2019 blockbuster Shazam!. In the DC Universe, Shazam and Black Adam are arch rivals, though it's not yet clear if Zachary Levi or any other Shazam! actors will appear. Last month, it was also reported that Aladdin actor Marwan Kenzari was cast in Black Adam in a mystery role. Plot details on the movie are being kept tightly under wraps.

In Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan will play Kent Nelson, aka the good Dr. Fate, a son of an archaeologist who was taught sorcery skills and given the magical Helmet of Fate. The character was originally created by Gardner Fox and Howard Sherman, first appearing in More Fun Comics No. 5 in 1940. A live-action version of Kent Nelson was previously portrayed by Brent Stait on the TV series Smallville, but he has yet to appear in the DC Extended Universe.

Jaume Collet-Serra Jungle Cruise directs Black Adam. The latest draft of the script was written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani following a prior draft from Adam Sztykiel. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo.

Brosnan is perhaps best known for playing James Bond in a series of movies in the 1990s and 2000s which collectively grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the box office. He also had a role in the Robin Williams comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, a movie that's recently made headlines with fans demanding to see the R-rated cut. Brosnan has also starred in Dante's Peak, The Thomas Crown Affair, Mamma Mia!, and The November Man.

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson teased Black Adam with a post on Instagram of the movie's script. In the caption, Johnson writes, "Well, I'd love to wear a rainbow every day. And tell the world that everything's okay. But I'll try to carry off a little darkness on my back. Till things are brighter..."

Due to multiple delays, it's unclear when Black Adam will be released in theaters. The movie was originally set to be released in 2020 before it was pushed to December 2021 because of the pandemic. It has since been pulled from the schedule indefinitely until a new release date can be named. The project is on track to begin production soon, so it seems likely that Black Adam will arrive sometime in 2022.

Meanwhile, Brosnan can next be seen in the upcoming horror movie False Positive alongside Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Sophia Bush, and Josh Hamilton. The movie will be released on Hulu on June 25. We'll have to stay tuned for an official release date on Black Adam. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.