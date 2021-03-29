A new poster for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC outing, Black Adam, confirms the recently revealed release date. while the poster does not show too much (we're still awaiting our first glimpse of the Hollywood A-lister suited up as the title character) the poster does reveal the logo for the movie, as well as standing as evermore proof that Black Adam is really, finally happening. Like, for real this time.

JUST IN: #BlackAdam debuts a teaser poster and a release date: 7/29/22. Let’s go @TheRock!

Only In Theaters pic.twitter.com/Vs0oEYg074 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 28, 2021

Dwayne Johnson has been signed up to play Black Adam since long before the more familiar DC cinematic universe was ever established, and it is exciting to know that audiences will soon see the actor portray the DC anti-hero. "Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now. That gives you an idea of how passionate I am about this project," Johnson said last year of his commitment to the project.

"How passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Bros., New Line Cinemas, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years," Johnson contiunued. "In 2008 was when we first started talking about this. So, it has required patience by all of us as partners. And I'm a much different man and actor than I was ten years ago. Even then, ten years ago, I just wanted to wait for the timing to feel right. And it feels like now, the man that I've become, I'm able to bring a little bit of my own life lessons and philosophies and engrain them in the DNA of this character."

Black Adam is one of the more popular DC characters, with a power set similar to that of Superman, but with an origin tied to Shazam!, who was introduced to the silver screen back in 2019. Much like Shazam's Billy Batson, he gains his powers courtesy of the wizard Shazam, and begins his superpowered career as a supervillain, eventually becoming the archenemy of Batson and his superhero family. In recent years however, Black Adam has emerged as something of an antihero and is now on a quest for redemption.

Black Adam is due to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and though specific plot details are thin on the ground, the project is expected to act as an origin story for the character, with Dwayne Johnson having previously confirmed that the movie will also introduce the Justice Society of America, or JSA. The iconic superhero team that will no doubt clash with Johnson's superpowered champion, with the Justice Society of America set to be made up of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Black Adam has been trapped in production limbo for some time. The DC movie was originally planned to be released in late 2020, before being moved and scheduled for December 2021. The movie was then delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing global situation, but with Black Adam now all set to start production, the studio has now committed to a release date of 29 July 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Erik Davis' official Twitter account.