After months of teasers and Instagram posts by Dwayne Johnson, this month's DC FanDome event brought the first official look at his upcoming Black Adam movie, which, as the man has told us many times, will change the hierarchy of the DCEU. While Johnson has been very vocal and visual when it comes to his own character in the movie, until this weekend Pierce Brosnan's Kent Nelson aka Dr. Fate has been much more of a mystery, at least in terms of this iteration of the mystical DC character. However, as well as featuring the sizzle reel released last weekend, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia also spoke to The Illuminerdi about Brosnan's role in the movie and his connections to the Justice Society of America.

"When you're looking at Pierce Brosnan, who is an OG as, as best as you could describe it, he just blows you away. From the moment he comes on, on set, he just elevates everything up. He just is so charming," Garcia said. "He has such a command of just presence on screen I think the minute he goes on there. And seeing him with all of our young actors as well, it's so fun to see them just hang with him, get to know him. They all became such close friends on this process and were hanging so much offset on downtime. And you could feel that energy and that chemistry when they were on screen. He was such a dream casting."

"Dr. Fate is such a special character and he is, in essence, he and Hawkman are the elder statesman in a universe like this," Garcia explain. "They've been around for a very long time. They both have fascinating histories. Pierce was able to tap into that weight, that poise that comes with millennia of wisdom as being Dr. Fate and what comes with that helmet. I think he was able to tap into that in a special way for us. And in the process, you could just feel it lift up the rest of the cast. Because anytime you had James Bond coming in and now he's stepping in, and now he's becoming, like you said, Kent Nelson, becoming Dr. Fate, it's a very cool thing. And the chemistry he was able to create with the actors from that was really special."

Johnson shared the four minute look at Black Adam on his social media, which included the first look at the Justice Society of America - Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). The film reunites Johnson with Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra and also stars, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️



He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.



He is #BLACKADAM



The Man in Black has come around...#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpicturecopic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

Garcia explained earlier in the year that Black Adam is not just another superhero who can do one thing, but has a whole arsenal of abilities that he will use to devastating effect in the movie. "This is a character with amazing abilities. He has super speed, can fly, and has world breaking strength to name a few," he explained to Collider earlier in the year. "We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie. You're not going to see him use super speed just once and then it stops, this is part of his arsenal. It's common to see abilities fall to the wayside when dealing with characters like that but one of our many goals was to keep continuity there and push the bar in terms of how we do it. For example, the technology we're using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It's completely unique. It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic, and real. [Director] Jaume [Collet-Serra] took that to heart. Our special effects' team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work."

Black Adam is currently slated to arrive in movie theaters on July 29th, 2022. This news comes to us from The Illuminerdi, and the fan art above comes from BossLogic.