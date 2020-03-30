Someday we will see Dwayne Johnson suit up as Black Adam, but it may be a little later than was previously expected. The wrestler-turned-actor has been attached to play the DC Comics villain for the better part of a decade and, at long last, filming was set to begin on the long-gestating solo movie this summer. Unfortunately, given current events and the state of the movie business, that may not be possible.

Dwayne Johnson recently took to Instagram to hold a live Q&A session with his fans. During the chat, the subject of Black Adam came up. At present, the plan is to start shooting in July and, as recently as mid-March, that was still in the cards. But the situation has been rapidly evolving, with what is happening around the world, and that may end up pushing things back. Here's what Johnson had to say about it.

"I'm very excited about Black Adam by the way, I've been training very, very hard for that role. We were supposed to start shooting it in the summer, in July, and we'll see. I'm not quite too sure if it's still gonna happen, or, at least, if we'll still start shooting in July but it will all work out the way it's meant to work out."

Dwayne Johnson is one of the busiest men in the business. Currently, he's filming an original thriller for Netflix, Red Notice, and the plan was to go straight from that into Black Adam. Not only that, but The Rock has shared multiple videos and updates showcasing his training to get into shape for his DC Films debut. A delay would certainly be disappointing on that front as well.

Originally, the idea was to have The Rock, in his early days of transitioning into a movie star, play Black Adam as the main villain in Shazam, which was in development for years before it managed to get made. Ultimately, the decision was made to give the villain, who Johnson has billed as an anti-hero repeatedly, a solo movie first. The hope is that Zachary Levi's Shazam will eventually square off against Black Adam in a crossover down the road, assuming things work out.

The good news is, if production is delayed by a few months, the movie could likely still make its planned release date. Black Adam is currently set to arrive on December 22, 2021. Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Jungle Cruise) is set to direct. The only possible issue would be Dwayne Johnson's busy schedule preventing him from being able to rework his calendar, which could effectively delay the DC Comics adaptation even further. The King, Young Rock, Hobbs & Shaw 2 and possibly Fast & Furious 10 are on his to-do list. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves just yet. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.