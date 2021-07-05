DC's Black Adam movie has been a long time coming, and Dwayne Johnson shared that they are on the homestretch of filming as they go into the final week. The Rock shared another Instagram post of his current breakfast, captioning the delicious meal with a comment about heading into the last week of shooting which will see some of "the hardest and most intense" scenes of the movie and discussing the amount of work it has taken to get to this point. Fans have been treated to many social media posts by the former wrestler detailing his work out regimes and diet that have helped him keep in shape for the role.

"Shove it all in and drink it all down. This coming week is a big one - our final week of production for the filming of Black Adam," Dwayne Johnson wrote. "All the training, the diet ... almost 2 years of character, story, and production prep all culminates to next week. Dialing all. the conditioning in as we save the hardest and most intense scenes for last. Appreciate you guys so much for all the BLACK ADAM support - I think we're making a movie and creating a universe that's definitive, unique, bad ass and cool. Fingers crossed we bring it on home strong next week. Stay disciplined, focused and trust in the process. And shovel it all in and drink it all down. Enjoy your 4th!"

In the video, Johnson goes through his breakfast step by step and considering it is something he feels it necessary to eat to maintain his fitness levels for filming, it sounds like it could be a lot worse and there are many a diet that would not be quite as appetizing. You can check out the video in the post below, in which the Jungle Cruise actor emphasizes that this last week of filming is going to be "a big week" and they will "leave it all out on the field."

Dwayne Johnson has been very active during the Black Adam production, sharing progress updates as well as his meal schedule, even sharing the first page of the script with his followers back in March when filming was just getting underway.

In that post he wrote, "I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this. I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

The Black Adam cast also includes Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi, as well as Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. With the movie all set to wrap filming, there is now a long post-production road leading to its scheduled release on July 29, 2022.